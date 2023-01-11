Golden Globes 2023: ‘House of the Dragon’ wins Best Drama Series, beats ‘Better Call Saul’, The Crown’, ‘Ozark’

The ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel series ‘House of the Dragon’ managed to do what its sequel couldn’t — it clinched a top TV series award at the 80th Golden Globes.



It was named Best Drama Series as it beat out the other nominees in the category including AMC’s ‘Better Call Saul’, Netlix’s ‘The Crown’ and ‘Ozark’, and Apple TV+’s ‘Severance’.

The series executive producer, Miguel Sapochnik accepted the award in the company of stars Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke.

Recalling the relief that the makers of ‘House of the Dragon’ felt when the prequel debuted, he said: “It was really heartwarming to know that we actually tread in the footsteps of ‘Game of Thrones,’ because that was one really good show.”

Miguel admitted he didn’t think the show would be victorious.

While he did not say who he believed would win, he praised ‘Severance’.

‘House of Dragon’s Golden Globe win comes as a surprise. The experts had predicted ‘Better Call Saul’ and ‘Ozark’ had a fighting chance considering they were nominated for their final seasons.