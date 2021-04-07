Spread the love



















Golden Jubilee of religious profession was celebrated at Infant Jesus Shrine Bikarnakatte

Golden Jubilee of religious profession was celebrated at Infant Jesus Shrine Bikarnakatte, Mangalore

Mangaluru: The 50 years religious profession jubilee was celebrated at the Infant Jesus Shrine, Bikarnakatte. Fr Charles Serrao OCD,

Fr Joe Tauro, Fr Jossy Rodrigues OCD committed themselves with three vows( Chastity, Poverty and Obedience) to the Lord in Kerala. It was a moment of joy and God’s blessings over five long decades.

Fr Serrao, who hailed from Siddhakatte had glorious years of service as Definator General of the Carmelite Order for 12 years, provincial for 6 years rector of the international seminary in Rome now resides in Mangalore as superior of St. Joseph’s monastery in Mangalore.

Fr Tauro hails from Bondel. He was rector of the international seminary in Rome, provincial superior of the province for six years. He has served in various capacity to the order and the church.

Fr Jossy hails from Kulshekar. He has served the province since the beginning of the province as a formator, superior, novice master in the province. At present, he resides in the Carmelite monastery Madgoan. Due to illness, he couldn’t join the celebration.

We wish all the celebrants’ God’s blessings. There were more than 50 priests, religious and laity gathered for the mass. Fr Charles was the main celebrant and Fr Joe Tauro broke the word during mass. Fr Lawrence D’Mello raised the toast. Fr Pius James D’Souza provincial and Fr Johannes Gorantla Definator General graced the occasion. A short Yakshagana in Konkani, which is coastal tradition, was presented which drew all ears. It was prepared by Fr Alwin Sequiera and presented by Asha Deepa minor Seminary students from Madanthyar, The program was compered by Fr Wilferd Rodrigues.