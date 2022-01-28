Golden Retriever Breed ‘GOLDIE’ joins CISF Dog Squad at Mangalore Int’l Airport

Mangaluru: That dog is man’s best friend. But when this friend is part of the dog squad of the aviation security group (ASG) of CISF responsible for security of Mangaluru International Airport, then the canine becomes God sent. The unique skill set that the dogs in the squad possess – to sniff out dangerous goods – makes them a handy asset to have and further bolster the security of this vital entity.

The latest addition to this dog squad at MIA is Goldie, a year-old Golden Retriever who has joined Jack, Bruno, and Julie. Goldie incidentally is the fifth member of this squad, which was set up on 16 December 2013. The squad lost the services of Leena recently, due to age-related illness. Goldie started active duty at MIA on 27 January after a six-month training at Dog Training School (DTS), Ranchi.

Goldie, a Golden Retriever with his handler Constable (GD) Aktarul Hoque

Goldie with his white groomed coat of hair was the cynosure of eyes for all concerned at MIA. With his handler Constable (General Duty) Aktarul Hoque, Goldie joined Jack, the senior most member of the now 4-member squad with his handler head constable (GD) M M Auti on a familiarization drive of the facility on the first day of his duty. The dogs work in shifts with adequate rest.

The Dog Squad of CISF at MIA – (L-R) Jack, Julie, Goldie and Bruno with their respective handlers

Handlers train, feed and groom the dogs in their leisure time. Constables (GD) D Ashok and Manikanta are the handlers of Julie and Bruno respectively. The squad is housed at its own kennel near the old airport at Bajpe. The ASG has set up an obstacle course and training facility adjacent to the kennel so that the dogs are ship shaped in meeting any challenge that they may face in the line of duty.

The Dod Squad at MIA are : Jack (M) born 25-11-2012 – Breed- Labrador Handled by Head Constable (GD) M M Auti ; Bruno (M) 10-01 2013- Labrador Constable (GD) D Ashok; Julie (F) – 26-03-2016- Labrador Constable (GD) Manikanta; Goldie (M) – 17-12-2020- Golden Retriever- Constable (GD) Aktarul Hoque (M – Male; F – Female GD – General Duty)