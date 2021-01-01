Spread the love



















Goldsmith shot dead in Srinagar



Srinagar: A goldsmith was shot dead by some unidentified assailants here on Thursday.

Police sources said that Satpal, the goldsmith working at a jewellery shop in Hari Singh High Street market was shot at by some unidentified gunmen on Thursday evening.

“The goldsmith died on the spot. Entire area has been surrounded for searches to trace the assailants”, sources said.

The killing has sent shockwaves to the entire business community in the area who shut their shops following the incident.