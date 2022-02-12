‘Gonzaga Got Talent (GGT)’ Prize Distribution Ceremony at St Aloysius Gonzaga School

“If one has the desire to succeed, one surely will. Winners make use of every opportunity.”

Mangaluru: The culmination and prize distribution ceremony of Gonzaga Got Talent was organized in the month of January with great vigour and enthusiasm. The dignitaries began this programme by lighting the lamp. The President, Fr Melwin Joseph Pinto SJ, Rector of St Aloysius Institutions, Chief Guest Mrs Soujanya Hegde, Entrepreneur, Actress and General Legal Counsel, JCI India, Principal Fr Melwyn Anil Lobo SJ and Vice Principal Mrs Laurel D’Souza were the dignitaries of this programme. The ceremony commenced by invoking God’s blessings through a prayer song.

The students welcomed the gathering through a marvellous welcome dance. A special song was sung by the students that gave a musical touch to the programme. Ms Arunima Tulasidas welcomed the dignitaries and the gathering to the momentous event. The students who had won in various events conducted under different categories in ‘Gonzaga Got Talent’, were awarded trophies and certificates. All other students who had participated were appreciated for exhibiting their talents with the certificate of appreciation.

Fr Melwin Joseph Pinto SJ, Rector of St Aloysius Institutions, Mrs Soujanya Hegde, Entrepreneur, Actress and General Legal Counsel, JCI India, Principal Fr Melwyn Anil Lobo SJ and Vice Principal Mrs Laurel D’Souza honoured all the achievers for having attained a sterling record in sports, co-curricular, inter-school events and GGT Winners. The students who had performed excellently in their academics were honoured with scholarship awards. Hannah Rose Fernandes of Class VC was honoured for achieving Second place in the 58th National Roller Skating Championship.

Fr Melwin Joseph Pinto SJ addressed the gathering with his inspirational message and appreciated all the students who have put in a lot of effort in exhibiting their talents in various fields. He also encouraged students to build up their careers well and make use of the opportunities given. The Chief Guest, Mrs Soujanya Hegde appreciated all the students for their remarkable performance and motivated the students with a beautiful message highlighting on how to balance between profession and passion in one’s life and not to give up their efforts in achieving the goal.

The Principal, Fr Melwyn Anil Lobo SJ motivated the students to go ahead to achieve their heart’s desire and to uphold the values of the institution. He wished the students to come through with flying colours in future. He also appreciated all the students who have taken part in various events and the teachers who put their effort into making the programme a successful one. The programme was coordinated by Ms Deepa Karkada. The vote of thanks was proposed by Ms Jhansi Sequeira and the programme was compered by Ms Vidya Esther.