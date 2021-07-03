Spread the love



















Gonzagaite’s of St Aloysius Gonzaga School Virtual Investiture Ceremony

Mangaluru: The Investiture Ceremony is a proud moment for a school. The indomitable spirit of the young and talented leaders of St Aloysius Gonzaga School was commemorated by means of a Virtual Investiture Ceremony on July 03, 2021. The chief guest Ivan D’souza, Former Member of Legislative Council, Karnataka, Spokesperson of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), the Principal Fr Melwyn Anil Lobo SJ, the Vice Principal Mrs Laurel Dsouza graced the occasion.

The Investiture Ceremony is a solemn occasion wherein all the young students are well prepared to don the mantle of leadership and responsibility while carrying it out with utmost dedication. Initially, the candidates had prepared and presented speeches through a virtual platform in order to qualify for the Elections. A democratic online voting procedure was set in pace which ultimately formed the school student council of the year 2021-22.

The Grand Ceremony commenced with the soulful rendition of a prayer song by Ms Evana and Master Nikhil J under the guidance of Mr Arthur Lobo followed by the virtual lighting of the auspicious Lamp of Knowledge as a symbolic representation of bestowing them with their responsibilities. The newly elected school council members were introduced through a PPT presentation. The Principal Fr. Melwyn Anil Lobo SJ administered the oath taking ceremony. The school council is led by the head boy Rafan Ignatius D’souza and the head girl Jewel Isabella Cutinha.

The Chief Guest in his speech highlighted that St Aloysius Gonzaga School accentuates on all round development of the students due to which today it stands as the number one CBSE School in Mangalore. He also shared his life experiences and explained how his school helped him shape his future and moulded him to become a leader. He encouraged the students to perform their duties faithfully and conscientiously thus becoming quality leaders. He concluded by congratulating the institution for a well organized ceremony.

The Principal motivated the student council members to look up to great leaders, to be ready to take risks and make life better for others. He further highlighted that leadership is all about who you are and what you represent and to inculcate the value of service towards the society. The ceremony concluded with the School Anthem.

The convenors of the programme were Ms Deepa Karkada and Ms Preethan Pereira. Ms Arunima Thulasidas compered the programme, the Vice-Principal Ms Laurel Dsouza welcomed the gathering, Ms Jisha Thomas proposed the vote of thanks and Ms Shwetha Acharya provided the technical support.

