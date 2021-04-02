Spread the love



















Good Friday Observed with Devotion at Valencia Church

Mangaluru: “This holy day marks the slaying of our Lord Jesus, the unblemished lamb that was the perfect sacrifice. He took our guilt and blame upon Himself, only so we could be with Him.”

The Good Friday service in St. Vincent Ferrer Church, Valencia commenced at 6 pm. Father Mullers Medical College Hospital Administrator Fr Rudolph Ravi D’Sa was the chief celebrant with Fr Roque D’Sa Parish Priest, Fr Lancy D’Souza Asst PP and Fr William Barracas the con-celebrants.

The Passion of Christ was narrated by Fr William Barracas, Roshan D’Souza, Jessica and the choir members.

Fr Rudy in his meaningful homily narrated How Father sent his only son to this world and how he was scourged beyond capacity and died for us.

When parents see their children reach heights and become successful in life they feel happy, When a teacher sees her student get distinction in exams she/he feels happy and the same way when a Farmer sees good crop grown he feels extra happy. In the same way, Jesus gave his life for us, he sacrificed his life for us, because we should live a happy life. We should not be selfish in our journey, We have to always remain happy and helpful in our journey of life. Jesus always forgave his enemies and the people who took his life were forgiven by him. It’s difficult to forgive at times but we should have the spirit of forgiving one and another. “To earn is human but to forgive is divine”. Let the sacrifice of Jesus reflect in our lives and our community.

Fr Lancy brought the Crucifix to the altar which was unveiled by Fr Rudy and Fr Roque step by step with respect and adoration to the Crucified Christ. The faithful paid respect to the Crucified Christ Crucifix.