Good Friday Observed With Prayers and Fasting in Udupi District

Udupi: Good Friday was observed in all the churches in the district by the Christian fraternity with fasting and day-long prayer services on April 15, marking the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

Among the key religious ceremonies listed for the day in churches was the “Way of the Cross”. The 14 stations on Christ’s Journey to Mount Calvary from the Roman governor Pilate’s palace enacted with the worshipers moving to each station singing hymns as the story of the betrayal, arrest, trial and crucifixion of Christ is narrated by the priest.

Bishop of Udupi Diocese, Dr Gerald Isaac Lobo, participated in the religious ceremony at the Milagres Cathedral, Kallianpur, along with Fr Valerian Mendonca, Rector of the cathedral and Fr Joy Andrade, assistant Parish Priest.

The solemn liturgy on Good Friday included the dramatized reading of the ‘Passion of the Cross’ from the Gospel of St John, followed by the veneration of the Cross and finally the distribution of communion.

Fr Joy Andrade brought the Crucifix to the main altar which was unveiled step by step by Dr Gerald Isaac Lobo, Bishop of Udupi Diocese with great respect.

The faithful paid respect to the Crucified Christ by kissing the Crucifix.

Following the Holy Communion, the Friday Service concluded and all the faithful went home silently, meditating on the mystery of the Good Friday.

With the completion of Good Friday, Christians prepare to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ on Easter Sunday.