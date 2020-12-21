Spread the love



















Good Job Comrades! SP and His Team Honored for Cracking the Ujire Kidnap Case of a Child

Good Job Comrades! DK Superintendent of Police B M Laxmi Prasad and his team of Policemen Honored for Cracking the Ujire Kidnap Case of a Child- they were honored by MP Nalin Kumar Kateel and District-in-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary

Mangaluru : Recalling the kidnap case of a 8-year-old boy in Ujire couple of days ago- Four police teams of Dakshina Kannada district police had launched a massive search for the boy reportedly kidnapped from Ujire in Belthangady taluk on Thursday evening and rescued him near Malur in Kolar around 5 am on Saturday. Police have also arrested six persons. According to police, they were continuously monitoring movement of abductors and tracked them near Malur in Kolar district. The abductors were arrested and the boy was rescued with the help of local police personnel on Saturday early morning. The arrested persons and the boy were brought to Dakshina Kannada to produce before the court.

The boy was abducted on Thursday evening and they demanded 60 bitcoins, which is approximately Rs 10 crore, as ransom. Police suspect that issues with bitcoin business may be the reason for the abduction. Hours after the abduction, miscreants demanded 100 bitcoins as ransom and on Friday, they lowered it to 60 bitcoins. Abductors who were in constant touch with family were conversing through Whatsapp call/message, which couldn’t be easily tracked. But the whole case was solved within 36 hours,with the cops arresting the culprits- and they did deserve to be honored for their quick action. (Ref: Kidnapped Boy Rescued by Cops within 36 Hours- Six Arrested who Demanded Bitcoins as Ransom )

And on Monday,21 December MP Nalin Kumar Kateel,álong with District in-Charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary congratulated and honored DK Superintendent of Police B M Laxmi Prasad and his team at Deputy Commissioner’s Office for their quick action in cracking the Ujire kidnap case where an eight-year-old boy was abducted by a gang of six men in a Indica car.

Speaking on the occasion, Kota Srinivas Poojary said, “This police team led by SP B M Laxmi Prasad did an exemplary job in cracking down the Ujire kidnapping case of the boy, and apprehending the six culprits behind this act. It should be also noted that since the last couple of days there have been two attacks on policemen,one in Car Street, and the other near Tannirbhavi/Panambur beach, and in this regard the government has directed the police department to take stringent actions against the culprits”.

image.png

Superintendent of Police B M Laxmi Prasad also said, “We need to commend the excellent job and outstanding teamwork put in by the police force in cracking down this kidnapping case within 36 hours. It was Sub-inspector Nandakumar who put in lots of hours day and night , sleuthing into this case, gathering information from the child’s parents and family members, and neighbours, and he even traveled to Kolar for further investigation, after getting reliable sources,that the culprits were hanging around in Kolar. Added to the efforts put in by the police personnel, even the information and support from the locals helped our police team to arrest the culprits. Our sincere thanks goes to MP Nalin Kumar Kateel and the district in-charge minister Kpota Srinivas Poojary for recognizing our work and honouring and us”

Valentine D’Souza-DySP, MCC Mayor Diwakar Pandeshwar, Sandesh-Circle Inspector-Belthangady, Sub-Inspector Nandakumar, Police Sub Inspectors Ravi, Erayya, Pawan, among others were present.