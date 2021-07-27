Spread the love



















Good News for Bus Owners, Bad News for Commuters! Private Bus Fares Hike from 27 July in DK

Mangaluru: With immediate effect, Private bus fares in Dakshina Kannada district have been revised by the District Road Transport Authority (RTA) on Monday, 26 July finalized during a meeting. As per the revised fare, the minimum charge in city buses and mofussil (Remote/Rural) routes, will be Rs 12 for up to 4 km. Earlier, as per the 2020 revision, the fare was Rs 8 for up to 2 km and Rs 11.50 for journeys between 2.1 kms and 4 kms.

The fare for journeys from 4 km to 6 km will remain unchanged at Rs 15. Meanwhile, the fare will be reduced from Rs 18.50 to Rs 16 for journeys between 6.1 km and 8 km. The fare will be reduced from Rs 22 to Rs 18 for journeys between 8.1 km and 10 km. Similarly, fare has been reduced in all stages between 10.1 km and 18 km. In the last stage, from 18.1 km to 20 km, the fare has been reduced from Rs 39.50 to Rs 23. In mofussil services, the fare for journeys up to 20 kms has been reduced from Rs 39.50 to Rs 25.

For express and shuttle services, the minimum fare has been increased from Rs 9 to 11 for up to 6.5 km and from Rs 16 to Rs 19 for the next stage between 6.6 km to 13 km. The fare has been increased in all the stages in express and shuttle services. For example, the fare for journeys between 45.6 km and 52 km, the fare has been increased from Rs 55 to Rs 63. The fare for journeys between 156.1 km and 162.5 km has been increased from Rs 165 to Rs 190. Separate toll charges will be levied from passengers by private stage carriers that cross toll gates.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean, Dilraj Alva-the President of Dakshina Kannada District Bus Owners Association said, “With the increased price on diesel which is now Rs 94.57, against Rs 75 -Rs 80 prior to lockdown had put us in hardship to cover up our services and maintenance. If the government had obliged with our demands in lowering the taxes or waive taxes for a few months, we would have kept the earlier bus fares. But with the present condition, including low turnout of passengers, we have no option than to raise the fares, which is the need of the hour. And commuters should also understand our hardships in operating the services under the present condition and Covid-19 protocols. We seek cooperation from the public in this regard”.

Both Dakshina Kannada District Bus Owners Association and Canara Bus Operators Association have been requesting the district administration to revise the bus fare in the wake of increased diesel prices, and finally one of their demands is met, regarding the hike in bus fares.

Like this: Like Loading...