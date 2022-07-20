Good News to Frequent Flyers! SpiceJet to Start Daily Morning Flight to B’luru

Good News to Frequent Flyers! SpiceJet to Start Daily Morning Flight to Bengaluru from Mangaluru from 28 July 2022. Q400 aircraft will depart at 7.50 am and land at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru at 9 am. The flight from KIA departs at 5.45 am, and reaches MIA at 7.20 am. This is a daily flight with 90 seats. The bookings are open,”

Mangaluru: In the month of May 2022, Team Mangalorean had published an report where frequent flyers had plead the airline industry to start a early morning flight from Mangalore International Airport to Kempegowda International Airport-Bengaluru, and even Kanarea Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Mangaluru under the leadership of President Shashidar Maroor had also urged IndiGo airlines to commence to launch the morning flight for the beneficial of travelers from MIA to KIA. And it seems like their pleas and prayers have been answered, not by IndiGo airlines, but by SpiceJet which will be launching daily morning flights from MIA to KIA starting 28 July 2022.

With this the much in demand early morning flight to Bengaluru from Mangaluru International Airport (MIA), will become a reality when the first morning flight takes off from MIA to KIA on 28 July at 7.50 am. As per the timings announced on SpiceJet’s official website, the Q400 aircraft will depart at 7.50 am and land at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru at 9 am. The flight from KIA departs at 5.45 am, and reaches MIA at 7.20 am. This is a daily flight with 90 seats. The bookings are now open.



Speaking to Team Mangalorean Dr Ramesh Bhat- Vice Dean and Professor of Dermatology at Father Muller Medical College, Mangalusu said, “I am happy to note that SpiceJet is launching a daily morning flight from Mangaluru to Bengaluru, which would convenient for many to attend work in Bengaluru, and return to Mangaluru, by the late evening flight. We were demanding an early morning flight for a long time, as it is convenient for those who have a full day of work in the state capital, and now our wishes are fulfilled. Earlier, we had to leave late in the morning or at night on the previous day, and rent accommodation etc. However, by starting a new service, we can save both money and time. I am a frequent flyer to Bengaluru for education work ,due to my profession, and also since I travel abroad for seminars/talks, I visit Bengaluru for work related to visa, which takes less than an hour. I am happy with the forthcoming mornight flight service-thanks to SpiceJet”.

A businessman who is a frequent traveler to Benaluru said, “When they had morning flights I used to travel to Bengaluru by flight, but after they stopped those services I switched to night bus travel, even though it’s very tiresome. Usually, my appointment to meet concerned person/persons takes place between 10 am and noon, it was very convenient to travel by flight, so that I could return back the same day. Now it is impossible where we don’t have morning flight service to Bengaluru from here. But glad to hear that SpiceJet will launch their morning flight from MIA to KIA soon, and I will once again start my morning flight journey”.



At present, there are SIX flights DAILY from Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) to Bengaluru, not even a single flight departs from MIA to Bengaluru during the morning hours. Travelers making frequent trips to Bengaluru had urged the airline companies to operate one or two morning flights to Bengaluru, which would benefit them a lot. At present, the first flight starts close to noon, at around 11:55 am. Frequent flyers making a humble request have requested that flights should depart around 7:00 am or 8:00 am so that they can reach Bengaluru and complete their work, and return on the same day.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean, William D’Souza-the Proprietor of Globe Travels, Mangaluru said, “At present the early morning Indigo flight from Bengaluru to Mangaluru at 6:15 a.m. reaching Mangalore at 7:20 a.m. the same aircraft departs from Mangaluru at 7:55 a.m. reaching Mumbai at 9:25 a.m. So we do not have an early flight from MIA to Bengaluru which was the need of the hour to complete the work and to return to Mangaluru in the evening since Indigo has a late evening flight from Bengaluru at 8:25 p.m. which is good. Based on the request made by our clients to start morning flights from MIA to Bengaluru, we had forwarded the requests to the concerned Airlines authorities, and they have assured us to do the needful soon ”.

“And now we are hearing good news that SpiceJet is launching morning flight services from Mnagaluru to Bengaluru starting 28 July. It should be noted that Mangaluru is a very important Business Hub of Karnataka state and we need more connectivity flight services between Mangaluru-Bengaluru- Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad, New Delhi, among other prominent business cities. I am happy to note that SpiceJet is all set to start the morning flight from here to Bengaluru which will be very convenient to get connected to other metros and those traveling abroad. This new flight service will help a lot of the business community to attend and finish their work in Bengaluru, and return to Mangaluru on the same day at night. Our sincere thanks to SpiceJet for doing the needful, and also helping us to satisfy our clients who have been requesting and enquiring about early morning flights to Bengaluru from here”.

Currently the Bengaluru to Mangaluru sector is dominated by IndiGo, where they operate five daily flights, out of which three flights use Airbus A320 aircraft, and one uses an Airbus A321 aircraft, while for the late night flight, an ATR72 aircraft is used. SpiceJet also used to operate a daily flight in the evening with a Q400 aircraft, but for almost a month, while keeping bookings open, they have not been operating it.

Back in early 2021, Air India also used to operate a four times a week flight to Bengaluru, with an A321 aircraft. It was a good service and had excellent passenger load.” The timings of other flights to Bengaluru are—11.55 am, 1.40 pm, 6.50 pm, 8.40 pm and 9.30 pm—and the last flight of the day leaves at 10.15 pm.

CHANGE IN DELHI FLIGHT TIMING FROM MANGALORE AIRPORT :

IndiGo, which operates a flight to Delhi on Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, has changed its existing timings due to operational reasons. The timings will be effective from August 1. The IXE-DEL flight will depart from Delhi at 4.25 pm (6E 2409), and reach Mangaluru at 7 pm. The flight 6E 2408 will take off for Delhi at 7.30 pm, and reach Delhi at 9.55 pm.

At present, flight 6E2164 leaves for Delhi at 7.40 am, and arrives at 10.15 am at MIA. Flight 6E 2165 leaves MIA at 10.45 am and reaches Delhi at 1.20 pm.