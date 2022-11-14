Good News! Traffic Violation Fine Payment Can be Made at Post Office

Mangaluru: Under the joint initiative of Mangaluru City Police and the Department of Posts Mangaluru Division released the posters of Traffic Violation penalty payment, at the Commissioner’s office here on November 14.

Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar IPS released the posters along with DCP Law and Order Anshu Kumar, ACP Traffic Geetha Kulkarni, and Sriharsha, IPoS Senior Superintendent of Post office Mangaluru Division.

Through this initiative, the traffic violators need not go to court to do the payment to release their vehicle.

Police Commissioner Shashi Kumar said, “Today we have released the posters of the payment for traffic violations, that can be made at any post office in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts. This system has made it easy for people to pay traffic violation fines. Payment can be made at the post office counters in cash or through QR code scanning”.

For more information visit the nearest post office.