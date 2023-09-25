Good response from the Public to Janata Darshan held across the state

Bengaluru: As per the instructions of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Janata Darshan was held simultaneously in all districts across the state for the first time and received good response from the public and officials.

Janatadarshan was held in all the districts except two districts.

As per the information available until 6.30 pm, 6684 complaints and grievances have been received across the state and 21 have been redressed on the spot. The remaining 6663 applications have been registered and forwarded to the officials of the concerned department. (oral complaints and remedies are not recorded).

The revenue department has the lion’s share of the complaints received. According to the data received till 6 pm, more than 2100 reports belong to the revenue department. More than a thousand complaints belonged to the Rural Development Department. The third highest number of complaints is related to Municipal administration.

Most of the problems and complaints are submitted to the Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officers. The rest are submitted before the Deputy Commissioner. It is a matter of surprise and analysis that, except for some districts, very few complaints have been submitted to the District Superintendent of Police.

Haveri district recorded the highest number of complaints with 774 complaints while Hassan district is at second place, and Kolar district is at the 3rd place with 432 grievances.

On the one hand, the process of recording the complaints received in the form of an application and trying to resolve them on the spot has been done. On the other hand, complaints received verbally without application are also recorded and redressal is provided on the spot.

Efforts were made to write applications for those who came to complain verbally then read them out and get signatures from the applicants.

It is our first experience to conduct Janata Darshans all over the state at one go. The response from the public was more than we expected. The response of the authorities is also satisfactory. In the background of today’s experience, we will try to improve the quality of the next Janata Darshan” These views were expressed by the officials at the secretary level.

