Spread the love



















Good Samaritan Ex-MLC Ivan D’souza Actively Engaged in Distributing Food Kits to the Needy

Mangaluru: He has done it during last year’s lockdown/pandemic, and he is doing it again by opening his heart and keeping the spirit of humanity alive by actively engaging himself in helping those in need by providing food, you name it. People are living through unprecedented times. The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is causing disruption and uncertainty in regular wage/salaried employees, among others. These daily wage workers face uncertain challenges in meeting their daily food requirements. As is often the case, people living in poverty are suffering the most.

Destitute and elderly people staying alone at home and have limited resources to meet their basic requirements. And here we have a generous man who has been providing essentials/food kits to these helpless people who are hit the hardest by the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Just like Ivan D’Souza, you too can make a difference by helping the needy during this crisis.. Even if you’re quarantined at home, there are still many ways to get involved and give back, including donating money or supplies, volunteering virtually, and checking in on people who might need support.

There is always something you can do to help others. And by helping others you will also help yourself. Research shows that volunteering makes you happier and healthier. Especially now—with most of us isolated from others or confined to interacting with only those in our household— it’s a great way to reinforce your community ties and remind you that we’re all working towards a common goal. Finding ways to give back during COVID-19 will help lower your own anxiety and stress, boost your mood, and give you a sense of purpose during this difficult time.

The easiest way to give back is by reaching out to the people you know. It may seem like a small gesture, but don’t underestimate the positive impact of checking up on someone. Start with those who might feel vulnerable right now. This could be your elderly neighbour who is cut off from their social connections or your friend who suffers from anxiety and depression. Providing a touchstone for someone during this time is one of the best ways to be of service. And it will help ease your own anxieties as well and give you an emotional boost.

If you’re relatively young and healthy, another way to help is by running errands for those who are at higher risk of serious illness. Think of those in your local social circle who are elderly, disabled, or housebound. Reach out and see if they need help picking up groceries or prescriptions. While many people don’t have extra funds right now, if you’re one of the lucky ones who do, consider donating to an organization that’s making a difference during the pandemic. Some possibilities include hospitals and health centres or national and local charities that provide housing, financial assistance, or food. Fewer people are donating blood at this time, which means the Red Cross is facing dire shortages. And as coronavirus cases continue to increase, the number of eligible donors has dropped.

Follow in the footsteps of Ivan D’Souza, and be a Good Samaritan by helping those in need during this lockdown/pandemic and make a difference!

Like this: Like Loading...