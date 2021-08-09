Spread the love



















Good Samaritan Louis Pinto Provides Food for Rail Passengers Quarantined at Town Hall



Mangaluru: Following on the teachings in the Holy Bible : Matthew 25:31-40 : “When the Son of Man comes in his glory, and all the angels with him, he will sit on his throne in heavenly glory. All the nations will be gathered before him, and he will separate the people one from another as a shepherd separates the sheep from the goats. He will put the sheep on his right and the goats on his left. “Then the King will say to those on his right, ‘Come, you who are blessed by my Father; take your inheritance, the kingdom prepared for you since the creation of the world. For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, “I was a stranger and you invited me in, I needed clothes and you clothed me, I was sick and you looked after me, I was in prison and you came to visit me.’ “The King will reply, ‘I tell you the truth, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers of mine, you did for me.” – City businessman and the President of Mandd Sobhann Louis Pinto has been providing lunch and dinner for those railway passengers who traveled to Mangaluru without Covid-19 test negative certificates, and therefore put under temporary quarantine at Town Hall, Mangaluru, until their test results were out.

Ever since the Karnataka government on 31 July had made it mandatory for all those entering the state from Kerala and Maharashtra to have negative RT-PCR certificates in view of the high number of cases in these states, the passengers from Maharashtra and Kerala who reached Mangalore Central Railway Station and Mangalore Railway junction have been shifted to Town hall when they don’t produce an RT-PCR negative report. The RT-PCR swabs of all passengers will be collected and after test results the passengers will be allowed to go home.

But Women were allowed to go to their homes and quarantine themselves till they received the result. But men were kept at the temporary quarantine centre cum Town hall. “Only those whose results were negative will be allowed to go and those tested positive will be moved to Covid Care Centers (CCC). About 50 to 75 people were transferred to the town hall from the train, after all of them underwent antigen testing at the railway station, and they will have to wait until they get the results, and many do not get any results till 10 pm.

Swab Test for Covid-19 being done at Mangalore Central Railway Station

Meanwhile, hundreds of commuters from Kerala are sent back by Dakshina Kannada police at the Talapady border for not having RT-PCR negative report, as mandated by the Karnataka government. Many people had staged a protest on this issue. The protesters alleged that the “sudden decision” of the Karnataka government has severely affected the people of Kasaragod, who depend on Mangaluru for employment, medical aid and education. They urged the district administration to hold Covid tests at Talapady and allow them to enter Mangaluru.

Those with symptoms are subjected to RAT test and if found to be positive, are sent back. DK deputy commissioner K V Rajendra had said that no person from Kerala will be allowed to enter Mangaluru without an RT- PCR test report. even though the district administration had decided to put these passengers with no RT-PCR negative report under temporary quarantine at Town Hall, but the task of providing lunch and dinner to these passengers was accepted by Louis Pinto as a kind gesture, and he will continue with that service until further such testing procedure and quarantine ends. Environmentalist Jeeth Roche and his family members/friends have been helping in bringing the food and serving these passengers housed at the Town hall.

