Good Samaritans Render Help While Govt & District Admin Ignore the Homeless during Lockdown

Good Samaritans Render Help While Government & District Administration Ignore the Homeless during Lockdown, by providing them lunch, evening snacks/tea and night dinner.

Mangaluru : No doubt that, Lockdown protects the well-off, but what about those who face hunger, homelessness or poor health? We saw that last year during the lockdown and we are seeing it again in 2021 during this 14-day Lockdown period imposed by the government. In spite of the huge amount of money sanctioned in the budget to be spent on taking care of the poor, destitute and homeless, it looks like the money has been swindled by our corrupt and greedy politicians, thereby putting these downtrodden in hardship, especially now during the lockdown. Where are the district administration, Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC ), and Health department officials to look after these neglected parts of the society during lockdown.

Many people in the working class are homeless and unable to find a meal, while the people who lose their business and jobs due to corona are united, and for that matter, Hariprasad Shetty, the owner of Ganesh Hotel in Pandeshwar, Mangaluru has been distributing meals to the homeless near Nehru Maidan Ground since the first day of the lockdown, April 24, 2021. Hariprasad also supplied free food during the weekend curfew, and he had also provided food during the pandemic 2020. “There are over 300 plus homeless people without a meal, therefore we have started preparing more quantities so that no one goes hungry. We will continue to distribute food until the lockdown ends. The government doesn’t help, so we thought let’s do it. The first positive response to this task was the cooperation from the firefighters”.

Hariprasad Shetty and his Team distributing food during lunchtime

Yet another NGO group of youngsters under the leadership of Suhan Alva is CAUSE Foundation which has started distributing tea and snacks in the evening, and it has been appreciated by everyone. Started during his college days at St Aloysius PU College, Mangaluru being the founder of CAUSE, (Citizen Alliance to Uphold Service and Exchange ), an NGO that serves needy people across the city,and also providing scholarships to the deserving needy students, 23-year-old young Icon Suhan Alva has not stopped his community service even now. It has now become an incubator for the formation of a social conscience, since its inception 7 years ago. Suhan who has played a vital role as an Covid-19 Warrior distributing food and other essentials to the needy, and tea and snacks to the police and other emergency workers during the lockdown and pandemic, along with his energetic team, has once again got into community service during this 14-day lockdown period.

Suhan Alva and his Team of CAUSE Foundation distributing Tea/Snacks in the evening

CAUSE has inspired young students to look beyond themselves and in doing so, has touched countless lives in and around Mangaluru. They have also reached out to the less fortunate in little ways, bringing them smiles and joy and the assurance that all lives matter. The difference between what we do and what we are capable of doing would suffice to solve most of the world’s problems” had said Mahatma Gandhi, and Mother Teresa once said, “We cannot do great things on this Earth, Only small things with great love.”- and that’s exactly the members of CAUSE have been doing. It’s not just the indigent of society-it is the youth too who have been strengthened in carrying out philanthropic work with no complaints or hesitations. After all, these youngsters are not what they do for money, they’re what they do for love. And if their mentors and elders have taught them anything, it is to lean into the spaces that are life giving and risky, unwilling and painful, tender, yet blessed! What the heck, if the government and district administration wont come forward to help these homeless, we will do it, has been their motto. Good job, buddies!

A Homeless man Sharing a portion of his Meal with ‘Man’s Best Friend!’

With no money and no documents to help them access relief measures related to food, health, water, sanitation, shelter and livelihood, the homeless have become the most vulnerable to the immediate impact and aftermath of the Covid-19 crisis. The livelihood situation among the homeless is going to be very difficult during the lockdown days, where most of these homeless people are domestic workers and daily-wage labourers, apart from beggars. Even after the lockdown, they may not have a livelihood. Then the monsoon will arrive. But has anyone from the district administration, including the Deputy Commissioner, and has anyone from the MCC, including the Commissioner or the Mayor, ever thought of providing food or shelter to these suffering humanity, who are in the eyes of God, just like every human being!

And when they are in such a situation, it’s the Good Samaritans who have come to their rescue by providing them lunch, evening snacks/tea and dinner, while our so called “Authorities” have turned a blind eye towards them. Even last year during the lockdown many organizations, religious institutions and others provided food and shelter, while the government and district admin remained quiet with no action. Isn’t it the duty of the government or district administration to take care of these downtrodden and homeless people during such distress time, rather than make NGO’s and religious fraternity to take care of them? Shame on the government, district administration and MCC for ignoring these poor masses.

Why are the homeless ignored by all sections of the government? Is it because of their invisibility, that Covid-19 has exacerbated the vulnerabilities of the urban homeless communities and there has been no specific intervention for the urban homeless because of their invisibility. So, What kind of strategies can help the homeless deal with the crisis being created by the pandemic and the lockdown? – an answer which has been never answered by any government body since years, especially during the pandemic.

Most of these homeless have no access to any sort of health services, even though many of them live close to a clinic/hospital. The problem is especially acute for homeless women who have malnutrition and various other diseases, mental health issues and risky pregnancies. With hospitals overburdened with Covid-19, the issue of accessibility is likely to be worse now. Then there is the question of access to food or, more specifically, ration through the public distribution system. Only a few homeless could avail of ration through PDS benefits and for them, especially the women and children, there exists a barrier in securing a healthy and nutritional diet.

Whom they cannot protect are those who face bigger everyday health threats — hunger, homelessness, the risks of more dangerous diseases. If anything, a lockdown adversely affects the vast majority of people for whom this novel coronavirus is a smaller risk when compared to more serious and immediate issues such as hunger, domestic violence or eviction. And when ‘home’ is a room in a slum with community toilets, or when lockdown refugees are transported in buses or housed in makeshift camps, there is clearly greater crowding than if they were outdoors: it might well be that lockdown then exacerbates the spread of the virus among them.

If you look at these homeless gathered in groups with no social distancing nor many of them wearing masks, clearly shows how negligent are our officials who ONLY go for a ONE or TWO days drama raiding a few shops in the mall, slapping fines but never have they checked on these homeless people if they have violated the Covid-19 guidelines- because they know that they will never get any money from these people if they are fined. Bah humbug! Lockdown has made visceral sense to those of us who by virtue of belonging to the middle or upper classes have not really known — until now — what it means to have one’s health vulnerable to factors outside one’s perceived control.

With COVID-19, we have become acutely aware that our health is tied to others, and to what the state does or does not do. We want the state to take ‘strong’ measures that protect us from the rest of society, the rest of humanity. The poor have always known this — that their health is not within their control; that the choice is between drinking no water at all and drinking contaminated water. But their lives haven’t mattered enough to generate the kind of state-led action that COVID-19 has.

