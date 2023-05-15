Goods Train Runs Over 17 Buffaloes at Jokatte

Mangaluru: Seventeen buffaloes were killed after a Goods train ran over them near Jokatte, Angaragundi on Sunday, Mat 14 night.

According to the Railway police, the incident occurred when the goods train was moving towards Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers (MCF) from the Kankanady station.

As soon as the police got the information, the Fire and rescue service team from Kadri rushed to the spot and rescued three buffaloes.

According to the eyewitnesses, the train ran over a herd of buffaloes killing 17 of them.

