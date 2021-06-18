Spread the love



















Google opens its first ever retail store in NY



New York: Taking a cue from Apple, Google has opened its first-ever brick-and-mortar store with hardware products on display and much more in the city of New York.

Situated in Chelsea area, customers will be able to browse and buy an extensive selection of hardware and software products made by Google, ranging from Pixel phones, Stadia, WearOS to Nest and Fitbit devices, Fitbit devices to Pixelbooks and more at the 5,000 square feet store.

“Thanks to everyone who stopped by our new Google Store in NYC. It’s a beautiful space and one of <215 retail spaces in the world with a LEED Platinum rating. Can’t wait to check it out next time I’m in town,” Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai said in a tweet on Friday.

The retail location was previously occupied by a Post Office and Starbucks, which vacated the premises once their leases expired under their new corporate landlord, reports TechCrunch.

Google has filled the store with “sandboxes” which are scenarios like a living room.

There’s also a gaming area for playing Stadia and a soundproof spot for testing out various Home/Nest products.

Like Apple’s Store, customers can also visit the Google store for repair of Pixel phones.

“Throughout the store, visitors will be able to experience how our products and services work together in a variety of immersive ways, which we’re excited to share more about when the doors open,” said Jason Rosenthal, VP, Direct Channels and Membership at Google.

Since these are Covid times, masks, hand sanitation and social distancing will be required in the Google Store and the number of guests inside will be limited.

“We will continue to closely follow the guidance of the local and national authorities to adapt our health and safety procedures as needed,” Rosenthal informed in an earlier statement.

“Google has been in New York for the last 20 years, and we view the store as a natural extension of our longtime commitment to the city,” he added.

