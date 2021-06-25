Spread the love



















Goondagiri at Hejamady Toll, Truck Driver Assaulted by Staff

Mangaluru: The employees of the Hejamady toll assaulted a truck driver at the toll gate here on June 25.

On June 25, morning at around 7:00 am, while a cyclist was on his way to Hejamady, there was an argument between a truck driver and the toll plaza employees while the truck driver was being assaulted by them. When the cyclist started recording the act, one of the employees who assaulted the truck driver used foul language and threatened the cyclist to delete the video. When the cyclist said that he was from the media, they further threatened him saying, “We don’t care, you can complain to anyone you want, we will not give the bicycle unless you delete the video.”

During the incident, there were some police checking the vehicles about 100 meters away but did not bother to intervene. After some time when some other police arrived, the cyclist approached them and informed them about the incident but they said that the Hoysala police need to be informed about it.

Speaking to mangalorean.com the cyclist said, “When I was on my way to Hejamady, I saw that the toll employees were arguing with a truck driver. As the situation escalated, I thought of exposing the act and started to record it with my phone. One of the employees saw me recording the incident and informed the person who was assaulting the driver. The person who assaulted the driver came to me along with others and threatened me to delete the video. They caught hold of my bicycle and threatened that they would not release it unless I deleted the video. When I told them that I am from the media and would complain about the matter to the police, they said, “You can complain to whoever you want, we don’t care. After some time I took my bicycle and left the place”.

We hear several such incidents taking place at toll plazas where the toll plaza employees take the law into their hands. The concerned authorities should take strict action against such goons who assault or intimidate motorists.

The State government has issued COVID-19 guidelines and it is mandatory to wear the face mask and maintain social distancing but none of the Toll Plaza employees here are seen wearing the face mask nor maintaining social distance. The DC of Udupi G Jagadeesh has also warned those not following the COVID-19 guidelines.

Later the matter was explained to SP Vishnuvardhan who assured to look into the matter and take necessary action.

