Gorakhpur man poisons dog, seven pups and then burns their bodies

Gorakhpur: A local trader poisoned a dog and her seven puppies in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur and then burned their bodies in the Khoya Mandi lane, police said.

The video of the horrific incident has gone viral on social media platforms.

Outraged residents of the society approached the district police unit on Thursday and lodged a case against the accused trader, Gurmukh Gangaram, under IPC sections 428 and 429 (mischief by killing, poisoning, maiming).

According to officials, Gangaram runs a mobile shop in a shopping complex. Last Friday, a dog gave birth to seven puppies in the same shopping complex.

Upset with this, Gangaram served poisonous biscuits to them. All the mongrels died on the spot after eating the poison-laced biscuits.

Subsequently, Gangaram put their bodies on fire. However, a passer-by filmed this act and uploaded the video to the internet and the case came to the fore.

Circle Officer, Cantt, Yogendra Singh, said police have registered an FIR against Gangaram and launched a probe into the case.

