Goregaon Karnataka Sangha, Youth Wing celebrates Silver jubilee

Mumbai: “Many of our elders have contributed to the growth of the Goregaon Karnataka Sangh. On this occasion, we need to remember the seniors of our Sangha. Like Late Hiriyanna Shetty, the former president of the Sangha, many seniors contributed to the growth of our Sangha. The youth of the Sangha should be more active in making their dream true. I am very happy to see the performance of Kannada Municipal School students here. Let’s all come together and contribute to the growth of our Sangha” said Nityananda D. Kotian, president of Goregaon Karnataka Sangha, Mumbai.

He was speaking while presiding over the silver jubilee function of the youth wing of Goregaon Karnataka held on 26 January at Shastri Nagar Sports Club, Goregaon west.

Ashok Patil, General Secretary, the Central Bank of India Retired Officers Association, was the chief guest at the function, said that along with earning and learning, we have come here from our native place to keep our culture alive mainly through the children. Let this be continued through Goregaon Karnataka Sangha.

The guest of honour Sumitra Gujaran spoke and congratulated the youth wing.

General Secretary of the Sangha Vani Shetty, said it was the dream of Ravi R. Anchan to establish the youth wing of the Sangha which is now celebrating 25 years and wished the youth wing all the best.

Various Cultural programmes were held under the guidance of Suchalatha Poojary and others. Suryakant Jaya Suvarna sponsored Tiger Dance (Pili Nalike) of Tulunad, Sumitra Gujaran, Anand Shetty, Keshav Pujari, Vishwanath Shetty, Bhaskara Amin and others contributed to the program in various ways.

Vinoda Bangera, Chairperson of the Youth wing welcomed the guests and compered the stage programme. 25 Kalash were kept by Ladies members and 25 lamps were lit by all the senior members and patrons of the Sangha. Vice Chairperson Shivani Acharya delivered the vote of thanks.

Recently on the occasion of the Silver Jubilee of the Youth wing, Suchalata Poojary along with youth members participated and distributed food items to the I.B. Patel Municipal Kannada medium students.

