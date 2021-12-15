Got Ancient Coins! COIN GALLERY at ‘Aloyseum’- the St Aloysius College Museum Launched on 15 Dec

Mangaluru: The St Aloysius College Museum “Aloyseum” was started in 1913 by the Italian Jesuit Fr Chiapi with minerals, herbarium and a collection of Roman coins, a gift of the Collegio Vieta, Italy. A couple of years ago the Museum was shifted from the ‘Red Building’ to its present location close to the Chapel which gives easy access to visitors especially those coming to see the chapel paintings.The present museum has a main hall with five side halls. The main hall has eight large showcases. The first one displays curios from around the world like a Neolithic stone axe, pieces of the Berlin wall, articles from the Holy Land, a piece of rock from the arctic etc. The other smaller show cases have brass and bronze items, a collection of lamps, of African artifacts, antique porcelain vases and dishes, shells and a large collection of cameras from the simple ones of the early times to modern electronic ones. Smaller showcases have some mineral specimens and fossils, rare stamps and currency notes of various countries.

And now an addition to the Aloyseum is the COIN GALLERY which was inaugurated on Wednesday, 15 December by Fr Melwin Pinto SJ-the Rector of St Aloysius Institutions, Mangaluru along with Fr Leo D’souza SJ- the Consultant of the Museum; Ms Kavitha -the Curator; and Fr Cyril D’mello-the Treasurer of Mangalore Jesuits Education Society, among others. For all those coin collectors, this Coin Gallery is the right place to see all the ancient coins and understand the history through the coins. A total of 1328 coins are on display, while the rest of the coins are kept in storage. All coins are documented, cataloged and well preserved.

Briefing about the Coins Gallery/Ancient Coins, Ms Kavitha-the Curator at the Museum said, “Aloyseum has ancient and rare coins from different parts of the world. These coins were brought from Italy in 1913 by Fr Chiappi, when the Museum of the Collegio Vida, was dismantled. Later many other coins were added by Rectors and other Jesuits fathers of college. Along with that nearly 500 coins were donated by localites. We had nearly 4000 coins in the box. We cleaned it in fresh water, and then we identified them. We divided them according to country. Only rare and old coins are on display. The new and repeated coins are kept in storage”

“We have coins from 82 countries- divided under 5 continents, namely : Asia, America, Africa, Europe, and Oceania. Under ASIA with 35 Countries, there are 318 coins. The Oldest coin being from Ceylon (Now Sri Lanka ) Polonnaruwa Kingdom (1017 A.D.–1057 A.D.) Massa coins bore the name of the king in power in ’NaagariAkshara’ or ‘Naagari characters’ . Dutch Period:1658 to 1796 A.D.. The coin most commonly used during this period is the DUIT. Another coin is the RIX – DOLLAR in Sinhalese,called PATHAGA. British Period: The British 1796 to 1948. The English used gold and copper coins, minted in England. Currencies such as Farthing, British Thuttu, Pathaga, Panam, Rupee and cent were in use ” added Kavitha..

“From China : CASH was a coin of China and East Asia, used from the 4th century BC until the 20th century AD. 10 cash made 1 cent, and 100 cents made 1 DOLLAR. “RED CASH COINS” are the cash coins produced in Xinjiang under Qing rule. From India : We have coins from different princely states like Baroda, Gwalior, Mysore, Nawanagar, Hyderabad, Travancore etc. The coins of Tippu Sultan, Mughal emperor Akbar and Portuguese India, British east India, Danish east India and Dutch east India are exhibited. The coins of the post-independence era from 1950- 1990 are also on display. 293 Indian coins are kept for exhibition. The Oldest coin is the Danish East India- copper cash of 1615, Pulicat Mint and Kas of Christian VII of 1770s”

“British east India- 17th and 18th c coins of Madras, Bombay and Bengal presidency and VEIC coins are exhibited along with coins issued by Queen Victoria, King George V, Geoge VI, Edward VII etc.; Dutch East India- Duits of 1737, 1732 are there. Cents of William II belong to the 18th c and cash coins of Frederik V of 1761 are in display; Akbar’s 16th c silver Mohur is in display. Tippu Sultan’s Patan mint and Farrukhi mint coins of 1782-1799 are exhibited; Mysore- Gold Pagoda of Krishnaraja wodeyar III, Devaloy Devaraja coins are the main attraction. Hyderabad- anna, pie, rupee of 18th -19th century belonging to different Nawab are on display”.

“From AMERICA : Coins are from six Countries, with a total of 62 coins. The Oldest being Brazil- 80 Reis of 1830 issued by Pedro. From AFRICA : Coins from 7 countries, with a total of 71 coins. Oldest coin is the Algeria- Abdelkader coin of 1838. Other countries like Tunisia, Zanzibar have some old and rare coins. From EUROPE : There are 575 coins from 27 European countries on display. The ancient period coins of Roman Emperors, Italy, Venice, Netherland, Austria, Germany and France are displayed; Italy- coins dated from 1420- 1785 of many emperors are in display along with many other 18th and 19th c coins. Rome- the oldest coin of the museum dated 211 BC is one of the precious collections of the Museum. It is a denarius, introduced in 211 BC, was the principal silver coin of Rome for 500 years. Julia Lucius’s silver coin of 85 BC is another old coin at the museum”.

“We have Roman coins dated from 14 AD- 350AD. The Byzantine -bronze Follis of Justinian I of 527 AD is also another attraction. Venice- coins of 14th, 15th, and 17h c are in display; and Austria- the Kreuzer coins of 18th c, Groshens of 19th c and shillings are displayed. From OCEANIA : There are 9 coins from three countries. The oldest coin is one and a half penny of George V of 1917.

Ms Lorrine Vas, from the MJES Administration Office compered the inaugural programme. Entry for the Public is with a FEE

The Museum is open on all days . 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Lunch Break- 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.

For more queries contact through email: aloyseum@gmail.com or call 0824-244-9749