Got Ganja! Five Engineering Students Booked for Consuming Ganja

Mangaluru: In spite of law enforcement officials cracking down on drug and ganja abuse, and many being arrested and facing charges, the consumption of narcotis/ganja never seems to cease in the City, especially with the youth addicted to it.

Five students of a private engineering college were caught consuming ganja/marijuana by the night beat cops of Urwa Police station. The cops promptly booked the students. The students were caught when the station police inspector went patrolling the area,and acting on a reliable information proceeded to Bejai-Kapikad vicinity during the wee hours of Thursday, where the inspector spotted a group of youngsters smoking cigarettes, When he questioned them, the youth were unable to answer him cogently.

The police inspector’s suspicion aroused, he prodded further and subsequently got the students to confess to having consumed ganja/marijuana. The youth were subsequently taken to a private hospital, where the tests on them confirmed that they had consumed the narcotic substance. The arrested youth are Ruthin (20), Harikrishnan K R (22), Akash K ( 19), Akshay (20) and Martin (20) .

In yet another incident the police arrested 45-year-old Vasanth Kumar near Kottara Cross-Derebail artae while he was caught smoking a cigarette filled with ganja. He too was taken to a private hospital, where his test showed that he had consumed ganja.