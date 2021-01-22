Spread the love



















Got Ganja! Police Nab 7 Drug Dealers & Seize 44 Kg Ganja Worth Rs 9.75 Lakhs

Got Ganja! Police Nab 7 Drug Dealers & Seize 44 Kg Ganja Worth Rs 9.75 Lakhs, apart from confiscating a Maruthi Swift car with Reg No MH 06 AB 1752, Hyundai Verna Car Reg No MH 43 X 4561 and a Honda Activa Scooter Reg No KA 19 ET 1519, plus bunch of mobile phones, total worth Rs 23,25,000.

Mangaluru : Got Weed! Yes, Mangaluru and DK has been making headlines lately with news of drug trafficking and also teens/young adults/women getting addicted to alcohol and substance abuse, and some resulting in committing suicides due to depression or deaths due to overdose. It is learnt that teenagers, including young women are getting hooked to alcohol and substance abuse in Mangaluru and Manipal/Udupi-the education hubs of Dakshina Kannada, and doctors attribute it to easy availability of dope, peer pressure, or depression. It is learnt that the city has recorded a marked increase in incidents of ganja peddling, bringing to fore a disturbing trend that indicates a spike in the youth falling prey to the drug.

Police say every time they crack down on ganja peddlers, new gangs surface which smuggle the contraband primarily from neighbouring states, especially Goa, Kerala, Telangana, Mumbai among other places. The data suggested that abuse of ganja has been on the rise in the city particularly among the youths. Ganja peddlers target college students as buyers as well as their agents also. While most of the peddlers are habitual offenders with criminal records, some of them are first time offenders who were drawn into the illegal trade as customers. Although police have also tightened their vigil in the wake of detection of ganja cultivation in the city outskirts, many say that even some of the cops also play a vital role by associating with the peddlers.

Ganja is inexpensive and can be bought for way less as against more expensive drugs like brown sugar/cocaine, costing nearly Rs 1500-Rs 4000 a gram. Social changes make it difficult to deal with such issues. Earlier, children feared parents, teachers and elders-nowadays parents work and there is spare money that a child has access to. In dealing and to curb substance abuse, society has to play a big role-because it is very hard for the police to control the drug menace on its own.

Briefing on a big ganja bust made by the police, Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Sashi Kumar addressing the media persons during a press meet at Police Commissioner’s Conference Hall said, “Police were able to confiscate nearly 44.630 kg of ganja which was being transported to Mangaluru from Bidar and Telangana in two cars and a scooter, in two separate incidents. The total value of the ganja is around Rs 9 lakh 75 thousand, and we have also seized a Maruthi Swift car with Reg No MH 06 AB 1752, Hyundai Verna Car Reg No MH 43 X 4561 and a Honda Activa Scooter Reg No KA 19 ET 1519, plus bunch of mobile phones, total worth Rs 23,25,000”.

The Police Commissioner further said, “City Crime Branch officials from Ullal and Konaje limits on Thursday, 21 January 21 arrested five people accused of selling several kilos of cannabis, and later arrested two more persons who were trying to deliver ganja on their scooter. The arrested accused are Abdul Aziz (40) alias Phokar Aziz of Thoudugoli cross/Bantwal Tq, Moideen Hafeez (34) from Bantwal. Vittal Chauhan (35) from Telangana; Sanjukumar (34) from Bidar, and Kallapa (40) also from Bidar. Police seized their Maruti and Hyundai cars which had ganja stacked inside, and also seized seven mobile phones, and the ganja was transported from Bidar to be delivered to various dealers and youth in Mangaluru”.

“The police also nabbed two other ganja dealers namely Mohammed Hafeez (23) also from Bantwal and Sandeep (34) from Gurpur/Mangaluru, who were on Honda Activa scooter trying to deliver the cannabis. Among these culprits, Aziz has three ganja related cases registered in Konaje police station, one each in Kavoor and Ullal police stations, making a total of 5 ganja related cases registered against him. Moideen Hafeez has previous six cases against him in various police stations; Sanjukumar and Kallappa, both have few ganja cases registered in Andhra Pradesh; and Vittal Chauhan has a murder case against him also in Telangana”. added the Police Commissioner. DCP’s Vinay Gaonkar and Hariram Shankar were also present during the press meet.

According to the police, the city’s status as a drug consumption centre is high because of the easy availability of ganja. However, there is less demand for drugs like cocaine, heroin and opium as they are costly and are made available only in case of specific demand. The youth are mostly attracted to ganja and charas. Youth smoke ganja mixed in cigarettes Yes, citizens and members of various community organizations can play an important role in stopping alcohol and substance abuse among teenagers and young adults-if you see anyone dealing with drugs/shops selling illegal smoking items or if you see someone whom you are sure is doing drugs, immediately inform the police or the concerned authorities.

Anyone with information pertaining to drug trafficking or drug dealers immediately notify the law enforcement personal by dialing 112 , so that the concerned authorities can take quick action and grab the drug mafias.We the citizens can join hands along with the law enforcement authorities in controlling the drug menace in the city, and thereby save some innocent lives from this deadly “disease”?