Got Sajjige Bajil! Vintage Hotel Indra Bhavan (1952-2022) Turns 70 Offering Free Food Today

Mangaluru: When I am lazy to prepare my own breakfast early morning, one restaurant that comes to my rescue is the decades old Indra Bhavan restaurant which is just a few blocks away from where I live, where I can buy or dine on my favorites goodies like “Sajjige Bajil”, “Goli Bajje”, “Masala Dosa”, “Vada or Ambade” “Buns” and many other items. For 64 years Indra Bhavan was located near Balmatta/Collector’s Gate Circle, but had to be shifted to a new location nearby after the original was sold to a builder, where now a commercial complex ‘Milestone-25 by Land Trades exists. Customers are still pouring in to patronize this “Cheap and Best” restaurant even today.

Hotel Indra Bhavan in 1956

The present location of this favorite vegetarian restaurant which has won the hearts of food is at “Dwaraka Complex, very adjacent to Agarwal Agencies, Balmatta/Arya Samaj road -Mangaluru. The inauguration of “Hotel Indra Bhavan” at the new location six years ago was done by Ms Sarojini Udupa, the wife of the restaurant owner Late Raghuram Udupa, along other family members of Udupa dynasty. Amidst plush looking buildings standing tall all around it, stepping into this tiny hotel felt like entering a time machine, going back to the retro age of the 50’s and 60’s. That’s the very popular Indra Bhavan, which turned 70 today ( 26 February 2022) , and still a favorite eatery joint for many foodies.

Late Raghuram Udupa – Founder of Hotel Indra Bhavan

It’s not just the interiors and the furniture that have remained unchanged for decades in Hotel Indra Bhavan until today, it’s also the amazing quality of their food meticulously prepared by experienced cooks who have been with the restaurants for decades. In fact, all these years people from all walks of life, from rich to the poor, from politicians to entrepreneurs, builders to architects, religious folks to non-religious folks and others have patronized this restaurant- which is the proof that Indra Bhavan carried the tasty and quality dishes at very affordable prices. Where else would you find a delicious snack within Rs 13-30 or a coffee or tea for Rs 15- and even though this restaurant has moved to a different location where their rent and operating cost is high, the management has still kept the prices very low, except for a couple of items raised by a few bucks. A local radio station a few years ago even judged Indra Bhavan’s “Goli Baje” – the best in town.

Prakash Udupa and his son Vishnu Prasad Udupa – Present Managing Partners..

……….. and (son) Vishwajith Udupa, also a Managing Partner

Speaking to Mangalorean.com, Prakash Udupa, the Managing Director of Hotel Indra Bhavan said, “My father Raghuram Udupa, a native of Attur near Kinnigoli once worked at Hotel Dasaprakash in Chennai. Following his return to his hometown Kudla during the Second World War, he joined as a manager in Jaya Café (now Vishwa Bhavan) in 1949. He took over Indra Bhavan from Babu Shetty in 1952. Although I am an Engineer by profession, and since I wanted to continue the restaurant business started by my dad, I joined with him in running the Indra Bhavan and Vishwa Bhavan since 1996. But after my dad passed away in the year 2002, I took full responsibility of both the restaurants with my Managing Partners namely my wife-Bhagyalakshmi Udupa, and my two sons, Vishnu Prasad Udupa and Vishwajith Udupa, and with the blessings of God we have been successful all these years. And while Indra Bhavan is celebrating its 70th anniversary, I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to all our customers, and also invite our patrons to join us for free food on 26 February. We owe our success to all our patrons, well-wishers and seek their participation on this special occasion ”.

P.G. Balakrishna (white shirt) joined the hotel at age 17, and has around 60 years service as Cashier

The consistency in the taste of the dishes at Hotel Indra Bhavan, Prakash Udupa says, is a result of the devolution of techniques from the senior cooks to youngsters and the use of quality food products. “Those aged 18 and above come to work as cleaners during vacations. If they show interest towards cooking, they are initiated into frying puris, flipping dosas and buns. Then they move on to making Goli Baje’s, dosas and other regular items. If the senior cook feels confident, the youngsters are given the whole responsibility. At present, we have around nearly 20 employees, and I treat them all like my family members. They are all trustworthy, dedicated to work and can manage the duties on their own – so we haven’t hired a manager. Apart from good salary, our employees are covered under pension and the Employees State Insurance schemes. Also, youngsters, who come to work during vacations, are given financial assistance to carry out their studies” added Prakash.

Most of the workers at Indra Bhavan have been there for decades, among whom is cashier P.G. Balakrishna joined the hotel at age 17, and has around 60 years of service until now. Even after 70 years nothing has changed for this hotel, including some of the old faces, familiar faces of employees glancing at their customers. What remains unchanged along with the look of the hotel is the popularity of the hotel and the taste of the food served here. When asked how come the hotel has the prices of items low even when the commodities prices have gone up, for which Prakash Udupa said, ” We control our expenses to the best of our ability. For cooking for a long time we have been using firewood, which is much cheaper than using gas. Recently we have been also using Cashew husk, which is also cheaper than gas. While we save on these expenditure costs, we are able to keep the cost of our food items low.”

Speaking to Mangalorean.com, senior cashier PG Balakrishna said, “Most of our customers are regulars who have been patronizing the hotels since decades. Although I can’t remember the names of all the customers, I still address most of them by their names. Our customers range from seniors, middle-aged to youngsters, and they are all happy with the service and food that we provide them. I have noticed some of our customers who move abroad, but when they come down to their hometown, they pack our tasty ‘Avalakki’, ‘Buns’, and a few sweets. Many of our customers keep coming back no matter where they are settled. Our fast selling food items are, ‘Upittu Avalakki’, ‘Mosaru-Avalakki’, ‘Goli Baje’, ‘Podi’, ‘Dosas’ and ‘Sajige Rotti’. We feature dosa of the day during weekday evenings, like Tomato Omelette, Special Dosa, Uthappa etc. It’s nice to note that the customers continue to come to this hotel, on time, to relish their favourite delicacies “.

The hotel also has on their menu varieties of sweet items which are only Rs 13 each. Refreshing cold drinks like lime juice and rose-milk quench customers thirst during this scorching weather. Even to this day, from morning to evening, hundreds of people throng to relish the ‘Uppittu’, ‘tomato omlette’, ‘Ambade/Idli sambar’, varieties of dosas, sweets like ‘Saat’, Mysurpak , ‘Halwa’ and various other lip-smacking delicacies neatly displayed. Among the many veg restaurants in town, the Indra Bhavan is the best place to dine during mornings and evenings for the cheapest and best quality food services in this area. It offers dishes like Veg, and some other mouth watering dishes that make you feel delighted.

Ruchir Agarwal, a regular customer and now a close-by neighbor to the restaurant said, ” I have been patronizing this hotel for the past so many years that except for a single instance, there has not been any instance of the dishes going wrong. Every food item that I have tried here is delicious and very reasonable in prices. I love their dosas, goli baje, podi, sheera and quite a few other things. I am happy that they didn’t relocate to a distant place since many of their regular customers are from in and around Balmatta and nearby locations.” Yet another customer, Lester Vaz ( proprietor of Vas Bakery, which was next to Indra Bhavan a few years ago) said, ” Never have I complained about food gone bad nor complained about service. Most of the servers know me very well and they treat me with respect and with courtesy. Above all, you can’t beat the price of the food items when compared to the food prices at other hotels. I am happy that they found a good location very close to their earlier spot”.

Yet another old-timer CA Praveen Shetty said, “The taste of the dosas here has remained the same since my school and college days. I started coming here as a school and college student. I have seen the hotel grow old and the hotel has seen me cross phases in my life. There is a bond that silently builds between customers and the hotel. And for that fact, Prakash Udupa studied at St Aloysius High school. It is this bond that makes me and many others like me come back to Indra Bhavan every morning, and sometimes in the evening”.

So, whether you are of the opinion that the world needs more vegetarian human beings or not, this veg restaurant in Mangaluru is certainly worth checking out. Who knows, if you are a hard-core non-vegetarian, this eatery place just might persuade you to reconsider your stand! Long Live Indra Bhavan, the Hotel, which had retained its original look for 70 years, even when the city was witnessing metamorphosis of culture.

Address :

Hotel Indra Bhavan

Dwaraka Complex, Near Agarwal Agencies

Balmatta, Mangaluru

Open from 6:30 am – 1:00 pm; 3:00 pm – 7:00 pm.

Closed on Sundays