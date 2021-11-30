Government Doctor Accused in Sexual harassment Case Granted Bail

Mangaluru: A government doctor, accused of sexual harassment at workplace, was released on bail on Monday, 29 November 2021. Advocate N Narasimha Hegde, representing district leprosy officer Dr Ratnakar, accused in the case, said that the III JMFC court granted the accused bail on the grounds that none of the aggrieved had filed a complaint against him, and the one who has complained had no direct connection with the case. Also, since he is a government doctor, his services are needed, the advocate said.

Pictures and videos of indecent behaviour by the government doctor had gone viral last Friday. Based on a complaint filed by a representative of a women’s organisation, a case was registered at the women’s police station, against Dr Ratnakar. The police arrested the accused the next day, and he was produced before a court that granted him two days police custody that ended on Monday. Meanwhile, the police had also recorded the statements of the survivors.

Earlier, Police had arrested Dr Ratnakar on charges of sexually harassing female colleagues at his office. He was produced before the court. Dr Ratnakar was sent to two-day police custody. Meanwhile, three victims were enquired, informed police commissioner N Shashi Kumar. The accused had taken victims to Kundapur, Murudeshwar, Madikeri and Periyapatna and were said to have committed similar offences like the ones in the viral videos. The photos and videos of Ratnakar ‘flirting’ with female colleagues at office have gone viral on social media. The female colleagues alleged that if they did not cooperate with the accused, he targeted them. They also told police that he forcefully took them on tour and forced them to ‘pose’ for photographs.