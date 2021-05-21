Spread the love



















Government Extends Lockdown Till June 7 in Karnataka

Bengaluru: The Chief Minister of Karnataka B S Yeddyurappa has announced the extension of the lockdown till June 7.

To contain the spread of Coronavirus amid the second wave of the pandemic, the lockdown was announced from May 10 to May 24 across Karnataka. To break the coronavirus transmission chain across the state and reduce the number of positive cases the lockdown has been once again extended until 7th June 6 am.

The CM said that during the lockdown groceries and the shops selling essential items will be allowed to remain open from 6 am to 10 am.

Public transport will be shut for 14 days. Ration, meat shops, and groceries will be opened from 6 am to 10 am. Buses, cabs, autorickshaws will not be allowed to operate during the lockdown.

