Government has Done Injustice to people by not Including Tulu Language in 8th Schedule – U T Khader

The government has done Injustice to the people of Tulunadu by Forming Committee to Submit the report on the Inclusion of the Tulu Language in the 8th Schedule – U T Khader

Mangaluru: “Tulu-speaking people have demanded the inclusion of the Tulu language in the 8th Schedule and to make Tulu the 2nd language in the state. But the state Government has formed a committee to make a study and submit a report within one week. For the past five years, what were the BJP MP and MLAs doing? Why have they not included the Tulu language in the 8th Schedule? Now when the election is nearing, they have formed a committee and asked them to submit a report. This is injustice done to the Tulu-speaking people in the state”, said Former minister and MLA of Ullal Constituency U T Khader in a press meeting held at the Circuit House here on February 6.

Addressing the gathering, Khader said, “When we were in power, BJP was demanding us to include Tulu Language in the 8th Schedule. But even after four years of coming to power, they have not done anything in this regard. Now when the election is nearing, to fool the people, the government has constituted a committee under the leadership of Dr Mohan Alva. The forming of the committee is to decide whether to include the Tulu language in the 8th schedule or not. There is no need for any study or report to make Tulu the second language in the state. We need clarity on what they intend to do, this is an injustice to the people of Tulunadu”.

Khader further said, “Tulu has its own history, there is the Tulu Academy, and a number of Tulu programmes are going on, many Tulu movies have been released, Tulu stage plays staged, children write exams in Tulu language and there are novels in Tulu. The government should confirm whether the Tulu language will be included in the 8th schedule or not. I urge the BJP not to do injustice to the people of Tulunadu”.

