Government Issues Guidelines to Prevent Spread of COVID-19

Bengaluru: The State Government Secretariat has issued containment measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Karnataka on August 6. In the order issued by the Principal Secretary to the government, Revenue department Tushar Giri Nath IAS the following guidelines have been issued to contain the coronavirus.

Guidelines for surveillance, containment and caution issued vide order of even number dated 3 July 2021. Order of even number dated 16 July 2021 regarding reopening of Medical colleges and allied institutions. Extension of guidelines for surveillance, containment and caution and additional activities issued vide order of even number dated 18 July 2021. Order of even number dated 24 July 2021 regarding the functioning of places of worship. Order of even number dated 30 July 2021 regarding empowering Chief Commissioner – BBMP and DCs to impose additional containment measures as deemed necessary. Order of even number dated 31-07-2021 reg. extension of existing guidelines upto 16 August 2021. Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, letter No.04/COVID/fest/AS(H)/2021, dated 04 August 2021 regarding preventing crowding and gathering during the upcoming festival season.

Whereas, the Chief Minister on 6 August 2021 reviewed the COVID 19 situation in the State with the concerned Officers and Health Experts. It was suggested by the Health Experts that additional containment measures need to be imposed in view of the upcoming festival season to prevent the spread of COVID 19.

Now, therefore, in the exercise of the powers conferred under the Sub Section (I) of Section 24 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the Chairman, State Executive Committee, directs Chief Commissioner BBMP, Police Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police of the districts, and other Authorities to take following additional containment measures in view of the upcoming festival season which will come into effect from 7 August 2021 and will be in force until 16 August 2021.

Night curfew will continue to be imposed from 9 pm to 5 am in the State as per the guidelines issued vide Order read at No. I.

There shall be a weekend curfew in the districts bordering Maharashtra (Belagavi, Bidar, Vijayapura and Kalaburagi districts) and Kerala (Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Mysuru and Chamarajanagara districts) from Friday 9 pm to Monday 5 am as per the guidelines annexed as Annexure A.

As per Sub Clause (iv) of Clause I of guidelines read at Serial No. 1 . All social/political/sports/entertainment/academic/cultural/religious functions/other gatherings and large congregations are prohibited. However, Marriages/Family functions are permitted to be conducted involving not more than 100 people strictly adhering to COVID 19 appropriate behaviour. Cremation/funerals allowed with a maximum of 20 people. Functioning of academic institutions permitted as per orders Read at Serial No.2 and 3.

As read in the order referred at serial No.4. Places of worship (Temples, Mosques, Churches, Gurudwaras, and other religious places) are allowed to open and related activities pertaining to the places of worship permitted strictly adhering to COVID appropriate behaviour. However, jathres, temple festivals, procession, and congregations are not allowed.

As read in Order referred in Serial No. 6, the Chief Commissioner-BUMP, Deputy Commissioners of the districts may consider the imposition of local restrictions in public observation of these festivals and curb mass gathering as deemed necessary. The Chief Commissioner BUMP, Police Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners. and Superintendents of Police in their jurisdiction shall enforce the above guidelines strictly and take action against any person violating these measures under the relevant provisions of Section 51 to 60 of Disaster Management Act, 2005, besides legal action under Section 188 of the IPC, and other legal provisions as applicable.

Guidelines for weekend curfew

Movement of individuals shall remain strictly prohibited between Friday 9 pm to Monday 5 am. except for essential and emergency activities as mentioned below:

All State and Central Government offices and their Autonomous Bodies, Corporations. etc, dealing with emergency, Essential services and COVID 19 containment and management duties shall be fully functional and officers personnel of the same shall be allowed unrestricted movement. All Industries/Companies/Organizations dealing with emergency and essential services and requiring operations 24/7 shall be permitted to operate. Movement of employees of such organizations shall be allowed on producing valid ID cards issued by their respective Organization/Institution. However, to the extent possible. employees should be encouraged to work from home. Employees and vehicles of Telecom and Internet Service providers shall be allowed movement on producing valid ID cards issued by their respective organization/institution. Only essential staff/employees of IT and ITeS companies organization shall work from the office. Rest will work from home. Patients and their attendants/persons requiring emergency need, eligible people intending to take vaccination shall be allowed movement with minimal proof. Shops dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, meat and fish, dairy and milk booths and animal fodder shall be allowed to function from 5 am to 2 pm. Street vendors are allowed to function from 5 am to 2 pm. Public Distribution System shops are allowed from 5 am to 2 pm. Standalone liquor shops and outlets, take away only allowed from 5 am to 2 pm. Home delivery of all items shall be encouraged 24×7 to minimize the movement of individuals outside their homes. Operations shall be subject to adhering to National Directives for COVED 19 management. Restaurants and eateries shall be allowed only for take away and home delivery. Movement of trains and air travel is permitted. Movement of Public Transport. Private vehicles and taxis to and from airports, railway stations and bus terminals/stops/stands is allowed for facilitating the movement of passengers by air, rail and road. The movement will be allowed only on displaying valid travel documents/tickets and strictly adhering to COVID appropriate behaviour. Marriages/Family functions arc permitted to be conducted involving not more than 100 people strictly adhering to COVID 19 appropriate behaviour. Cremation/funerals to be allowed strictly adhering to COVID-19 appropriate with a maximum of 20 people.

