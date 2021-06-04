Spread the love



















Government Orders Probe into Construction of Pool & Gym at Mysuru DC’s Home

Mysuru: Seems like Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri is in the headlines again, after an earlier issue where Mysuru city corporation commissioner Shilpa Nag resigned from the IAS on Thursday alleging harassment by Mysuru DC Rohini Sindhuri over Covid-19 management. Sindhuri dismissed the allegations saying Nag should have raised it with seniors. Following close on its heels here is yet another issue adding one more burden on the DC, where the Karnataka government on Thursday ordered a probe into the construction of an indoor swimming pool and private gym at Jala Sannidhi, the official residence of Mysuru deputy commissioner Rohini Sindhuri, allegedly in violation of heritage laws.

It is learnt that Revenue secretary Manjunath Prasad has asked Mysuru regional commissioner GC Prakash to submit a report by June 7.The probe was ordered following complaints from former minister and JD(S) MLA SR Mahesh and Mysuru BJP MP Pratap Simha that the DC’s residence is a heritage property and rules may have been violated in the construction of the pool. They also accused Rohini of misusing government funds for the construction, amid the pandemic and ongoing fund crunch.

“I have sent a letter to the DC, seeking details, including estimation and cost incurred for constructing the swimming pool and gym,” Prakash said. “I will inspect the residence to verify whether any heritage rules have been violated by the Mysuru DC.” Denying the charges, Rohini said, “The work was taken up in January and there was no misuse of funds. There is no violation of any heritage rules or other norms.” A report has been submitted to the government, she added.

Few days ago on 30 May, there was a verbal Duel between Pratap Simha and Rohini Sindhuri. At the meeting, an upset DC wanted to know what work the MP wanted to get her done. Asking the MP not to make such remarks against her, the DC said that she knew her responsibility as head of the District Disaster Management Authority. Pratap Simha, responding to the DC, wanted Rohini Sindhuri to understand the difference between Administrative and Executive powers. Asserting that the Executive has the power to overrule Administrative authority, the MP said that the DC must not think that Administrative power is supreme. Executive has the power to change a DC, he claimed.

When T. Narasipur MLA Ashwin Kumar suggested that Tahsildars be given the powers for drugs purchase, Simha lashed out at the DC for the delay in procurement of drugs, saying that the delay could be considered as an act of negligence. The DC, who strongly objected to this remark, said that the delay can be attributed to KDLWS, which is the authority for procurement of drugs. Contending that there is no provision for purchase of drugs under State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), she said that still, the District Administration has taken special permission from the Government for releasing funds under this head in order to address drug shortage issue in the district.

DC says the MP turned against her for ordering the shutting down of COVID Care Centres. Frequently objecting to the MP Pratap Simha’s remarks during the meeting, DC Rohini Sindhuri alleged that the MP was issuing statements against her for shutting down private COVID Care Centres (CCCs), which were ordered to close down for violation of Government COVID Care guidelines.

Responding to the DC’s charge, Simha asserted that he had no connection nor had any personal interest with COVID centres. Asking the DC not to make such frivolous charges against him, he alleged that the DC has formed a WhatsApp group with the media to target him. Maintaining that he was against personal attacks, Pratap Simha said that he would have publicly raised the issue of alleged construction of a swimming pool in the DC residential quarters, had he wanted to make any personal attacks against her. The MP once again targeted Rohini saying that she was making calls to his party leaders.

