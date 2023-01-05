Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot inaugurates All India Inter-University Volleyball Championship for Men

Udupi: The five-day, All India Inter-University Volleyball Championship for Men, organised by the Mangalore University and Poornaprajna College, was inaugurated at Udupi here, on January 5.

The Governor of Karnataka Thawar Chand Gehlot inaugurated the All India Inter-University Volleyball Championship for Men. In his inaugural speech, Governor Thawar Chand said that the Union and state Governments are providing more sports facilities to encourage players. The Karnataka government which was training the sports persons under the Amruta Kreeda scheme will now provide them with international trainers to prepare them for the Olympics and other international events.

Governor further said, “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, every effort is being made to popularise sports and nurture sporting talent. NEP 2020 also envisages sports as a part of the curriculum and lays emphasis on sports-integrated learning as well as adopting fitness as a lifelong attitude”.

Governor also said, “The Union and Karnataka state governments are giving greater thrust to sports. The Union government has established five National-level Disability Sports Centres in separate zones in the country to promote sports among the differently-abled (Divyangjan). Through the inspiration of Prime Minister Modi, we have won maximum medals at the recently held Tokyo Olympics”.

Eshapriyathirtha Swamiji of Adamar Math, Joint Secretary Baljit Singh, Kota Srinivas Poojary minister of Karnataka, James D’Souza physical education director of Mangaluru University and others were present.

As many as 16 teams from four zones of the country, 250 sports personnel, 40 coaches, 50 team managers and referees are attending the five-day event.