Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot Inaugurates First-ever International Cultural Jamboree

Mangaluru: The Governor of Karnataka Thawar Chand Gehlot inaugurated the first-ever International Cultural Jamboree at Alva’s Campus, Moodbidri here on December 21..

The programme began with the National Anthem followed by the Scouts and Guides Anthem. State Chief Commissioner of Scouts and Guides P G R Sindhia welcomed the gathering. The programme was inaugurated by the Governor of Kanrakata Thawar Chand Gehlot by lighting the traditional lamp along with other dignitaries on the dais.

Addressing the gathering Governor Gehlot said, “Thousands of Scouts, Guides, Rovers, Rangers, students and unit leaders of the country, students and citizens of foreign countries also participated in this international conference. It is commendable that many artists are displaying the rich historical and cultural heritage of the country and the state in this programme that is held for 7 days, from December 21 to 27”.

Gehlot further said, “As a responsible citizen one can serve the country and contribute to the public interest. Scouts and Guides activities are increasing rapidly in the state of Karnataka. Over 6.50 lakh volunteers have been trained in the last 100 years. Fulfilling the motto of the organization – “Be Ready and Serve”, the volunteers are making an important contribution to the implementation of important schemes and important programmes of the government and in the all-round development of society.

Gehlot also said, “During the Covid-19 pandemic, service as Corona Warriors was commendable. Under the leadership of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union Government is working on the mission of “Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat, Atmanirbhar Bharat” along with the mantra of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas Aur Sabka Vishwas”.

The ‘Make in India, Made in India’ campaign has been launched to develop India as a global manufacturing hub. To build a clean and green India, the ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’ is launched. The journey of the next 25 years will be a golden era for New India. Our resolutions in this Amritkal will take us to 100 years of independence”, Gehlot stressed.

“Indomitable courage, determination, and selfless service of Scouts and Guides is commendable. The work being done by the Karnataka Chief Commissioner of Bharat Scouts and Guides P G R Sindhia, his team and all office bearers is commendable. India is moving forward with the “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” mindset and the spirit of “Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah, Sarve Santhu Niramayah” to promote a universal feeling of unity in the world and with the mantra of “One Land, One Family, One Future”.

Rajya Sabha MP and Dharmadhikari of Dharmasthala Dr D Virendra Heggade also spoke on the occasion. Additional Chief National Commissioner and State Commissioner (Scouts) M A Khalid KAS also spoke on the occasion. District Chief Commissioner Bharat Scouts & Guides Dakshina Kannada Dr Mohan Alva delivered the vote of thanks.

A cultural procession was held after the inaugural programme. MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, MLA Moodbidri Umanath Kotian, Deputy Commissioner Ravi Kumar IAS, ZP CEO Dr Kumar IAS and others were also present.