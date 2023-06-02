Governor to Inaugurate New College Building at St. Joseph’s College, Hassan



Bengaluru: St. Joseph’s College, Hassan, established in 2009 situated near Dairy Circle, B Katihalli, is a prestigious educational institution known for its commitment to academic excellence, character formation, and social concern. Affiliated to Hassan University, the college offers undergraduate and postgraduate programs across various disciplines, nurturing young minds to become responsible citizens. It is proud to announce the inauguration of its new college building on 3rd June 2023.

The ceremony will be graced by the presence of esteemed guests, including Thawarchand Ghelot, the Governor of Karnataka, as the chief guest along with local MLA HP Swaroop and Ms MS Archana, IAS, the District Commissioner and Hariharan Shankar, IPS and Fr Dionysius Vaz SJ, President of Hassan Jesuit Educational Society, Hassan. The event will be presided over by Fr. Dionysius Vaz SJ, and will witness the attendance of Tharanath TC, Vice-Chancellor of Hassan University, and Fr. Daniel Fernandes SJ, Principal of St. Joseph’s College. This landmark occasion marks a significant milestone in the history of the college, symbolizing its commitment to excellence in education.

The inauguration ceremony will commence at 11:00 AM on 3rd June 2023, at St. Joseph’s College premises in Hassan. Dignitaries, faculty members, Parents,students, and alumni will come together to celebrate this momentous occasion, acknowledging the efforts and vision of the institution. Speaking about the upcoming event, Fr. Daniel Fernandes SJ, Principal of the college expressed his excitement, stating, “The inauguration of the new college building is a testament to the commitment of St. Joseph’s College towards providing quality education to the marginalized of the society. We are grateful to all those who have supported us in this journey and are delighted to welcome Thawarchand Ghelot as our chief guest for this auspicious occasion.”

The construction of the new college building is a significant step forward in St. Joseph’s College’s pursuit of academic excellence and holistic development. It will provide students with advanced classrooms, state-of-the-art laboratories, a well-stocked library, and modern facilities for extracurricular activities. This infrastructure upgrade will further strengthen the college’s position as a leading institution in the region. The newly constructed college building stands as a testament to the institution’s dedication to providing a conducive learning environment for its students. The state-of-the-art infrastructure has been meticulously designed to cater to the evolving needs of the academic community, fostering an atmosphere of innovation and intellectual growth. We are also proud to announce the successful installation of a cutting-edge 50 KV solar power system on its campus.

This state-of-the-art solar infrastructure demonstrates the institution’s unwavering commitment to sustainable practices and environmental responsibility. It has the capacity of covering the electricity needs of the entire building. The management, faculty, staff, and students of St. Joseph’s College, Hassan, extend their heartfelt gratitude to Thawarchand Ghelot,. Swaroop, Ms MS Archana, DC,Hariharan Shankar, IPS Fr. Dionysius Vaz SJ, Tharanath, and Fr. Daniel Fernandes SJ for gracing the inauguration ceremony. Their presence will undoubtedly inspire and motivate the entire college community.

Report submitted by : Dr Daniel Fernandes SJ Principal St. Joseph’s College, Hassan Email: principal@sjchassan.edu.in Phone: +91 8618993936

Like this: Like Loading...