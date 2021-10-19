Spread the love



















Governors, CMs of Telugu states greet Muslims on Eid-e-Milad



Hyderabad: Governors and chief ministers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday greeted Muslims on Eid Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad.

Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan conveyed her warm greetings on the occasion. “The teachings of compassion, tolerance, unity, harmony and universal brotherhood may continue to inspire us all in working for the well-being of all. May there be peace and prosperity all around,” she said in her message.

“The most venerable Prophet’s mission is fulfilled when we serve our fellowmen with faith, trust, care, kindness and compassion,” the Governor said.

“On this occasion, let us all resolve to promote unity, harmony, peace, universal brotherhood and prosperity in the society,” she added and called for celebrating Milad-un-Nabi in its true spirit, in a safe manner by adhering to the Covid-19 preventive norms.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan conveyed his greetings to Muslim brethren on the occasion. “The life of the Prophet has been an inspiring saga of love, brotherhood and virtue to mankind,” he said.

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao also greeted Muslims. He called for following the teachings of the Prophet based on love, brotherhood and moral values.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy also conveyed his greetings to Muslims. He said in his message that the Prophet’s message of compassion, charity, morality, equality and unity will always continue to guide humanity. He called for celebrating the festival with devotion.

Like this: Like Loading...