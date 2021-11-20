Govinda reveals the unknown lyricist within him



Mumbai: Bollywood actor Govinda, who appears as a special guest on the singing reality show ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’, has revealed that he wrote a few lines for some of the popular songs associated with his characters, such as ‘Main To Raste Se Jaa Raha Tha’ from ‘Coolie No. 1’.

He says: “Not a lot of people know this, but the line ‘Main toh raste se ja raha tha, bhel puri kha raha tha’ was drafted by me. And that’s not it. I have actually written lyrics for a lot of songs, but I have never taken credit for writing them.”

He adds that he never took any credit for any song, for all the words were not written by him. And then he mentions another reason that shows him to be a thorough professional.

“I never wanted to take credit also because it was someone else’s money, and I would never take any money for work that was assigned to someone else. I was just professionally contributing to my films,” Govinda says.

The upcoming episode will be a Govinda special where contestants will sing some of his popular numbers and he will be seen sharing interesting anecdotes.

‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ will air on Saturday and Sunday on Zee TV.