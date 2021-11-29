Govt Advises Educational Institutions to Postpone Social & Cultural Events by 2 Months

Mangaluru: As the state is witnessing a rise in COVID clusters and people are fearing Omicron, the educational institutions have been advised to adopt a hybrid mode of teaching. The decision has been announced as the state is witnessing rising COVID cases and is also fearing the news of a new variant, Omicron. Karnataka Educational Institutions, both schools and colleges were asked to implement this order after a COVID-19 review meeting was held by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Further, the order instructed all students and staff of educational institutions to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

As per the circular sent by the Department of Health and Family Welfare-Government of Karnataka states that screening of all the students in medical, paramedical and other educational institutions should be done on a daily basis for symptoms of Covid19. “Symptomatic persons should be tested and treated as per the current guidelines”has stated T Anil Kumar, the Principal secretary in the department.

The government circular also mentions that all social and cultural events in educational institutions to be postponed by two months, including conferences, seminars, academic events etc in educational institutions to be postponed wherever possible, or alternatively to conduct them in hybrid mode with minimal physical presence with more people participating through virtual mode. The department has also instructed the heads of institutions to take utmost care to ensure that Covid appropriate behaviour is adopted within the campus, particularly when conducting events if any.

The government has directed the Health care professionals to conduct conferences, seminars, sessions etc virtually for a few more months so that a positive message is transmitted to professionals in other fields in the larger interests of public health. The heads of educational institutions have been told to ensure vaccination of students aged above 18 and the staff at the earliest.

Karnataka schools, colleges recently started experiencing a relaxation in COVID-19 curbs. Educational Institutions were allowed to reopen in a phased manner after being shut for over a year. With the news of new variant Omicron coming, states are trying to increase curbs so that any possible spread of infection can be avoided. As of now, no case of the new variant has been reported in India.