Govt bans TRF, designates Sheikh Sajjad Gul as terrorist

The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba, also known as the ‘invisible enemy’ has been declared a banned organisation.



New Delhi: The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba, also known as the ‘invisible enemy’ has been declared a banned organisation.

Responsible for a series of killings of soft targets in Kashmir Valley, TRF, according to a Union Home Ministry notification, is recruiting gullible youth through the dark web for the furtherance of terrorist activities, recruitment of terrorists, infiltration of terrorists and smuggling of weapons and narcotics from Pakistan into Jammu and Kashmir.

The group came into existence in 2019 as a proxy of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba, which was primarily involved in numerous terror acts, including the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

The now proscribed terrorist outfit is involved in psychological operations on social media platforms for inciting people in Kashmir to join terrorist ranks by waging war against the government. It has been involved in a number of killings of Kashmiri Pandits and other non-Muslims who are trying to earn a living in the Valley.

The Home Ministry said Sheikh Sajjad Gul is a commander of TRF and has been designated as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act 1967.