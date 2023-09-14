Govt building DPI to skill young Indians for jobs of the future: MoS IT



New Delhi: Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, on Wednesday said that digital skilling is the key and the government is building Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) towards that goal to prepare millions of young Indians for the tech-driven jobs of the future.

Addressing the Skill India Digital event, where the government launched the Skill India Digital portal to benefit every citizen of the country, especially the students and youth above 15 years of age, the minister said that after the global recognition of DPIs during the G20 Summit, the government is now building DPIs in digital skilling for young Indians.

“This DPI is at the intersection of two of the most important components of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision — Skill India and Digital India,” he said.

“In this post-Covid world, there is tremendous awareness about the importance of digital skilling. This DPI is aimed at developing skills for both entrepreneurship and jobs,” Chandrasekhar told the gathering.

At the event, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, along with Chandrasekhar, launched Skill India Digital — a state-of-the-art digital platform to bring all skilling initiatives together.

Last week, Chandrasekhar said that the whole world is discovering the extraordinary strides India has made in technology, as G20 nations pledged to build a global DPI based on the country’s model.

The global recognition of India’s DPI — like the unified payments interface (UPI) and Aadhaar — has demolished the old normals.

“Today, the whole world is discovering the extraordinary strides we’ve made in technology, using Digital Public Infrastructure to transform governance and lives of citizens,” he said.

The G20 leaders have committed to adopt, build and maintain Global Digital Public Infrastructure and also agreed to foster a wholesome and safe digital ecosystem, and a resilient global digital economy.

