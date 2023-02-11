Govt can’t act as robber of citizens’ land, says Karnataka HC

In a setback to the ruling BJP, the Karnataka High Court on Saturday stated that the government can’t act as “a robber of citizens’ land”.

A bench headed by Justice Krishna S. Dixit made these observations while partly allowing the petition filed by M.V. Guruprasad, Nandini M. Guruprasad and residents of J.P. Nagar locality of Bengaluru.

The court also objected to the conduct of Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) and its officers fell short of the fairness standard expected from them as it took severe objection to the fact of non-payment of compensation to land owners even 15 years after acquisition of their lands for setting up industries in 2007.

It maintained that the conduct of KIADB reinforces the shackles of a feudalistic attitude from which the transformative character of our Constitution seeks to liberate.

The petitioners filed a petition in 2016, questioning the land acquisition and non-payment of compensation by KIADB. In return, the government agency had filed its statement in this regard making a casual intimation to the court that there is delay in payment of compensation, and it would be made soon.

