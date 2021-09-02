Spread the love



















Govt checking anti-national activities in Karnataka: Bommai



Hubballi, (Karnataka): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that his government has kept a check on anti-national activities in the state.

“The state police has been functioning in absolute coordination with the National Intelligence Agency (NIA). That is how many indulging in anti-national activities could be arrested.

“Our police have kept a vigil in coastal and forest regions. We will not tolerate anti-national activities. We will always fight against these divisive forces. These forces are handled with the help of the NIA,” Bommai said.

Asked about whether there are any intelligence inputs on terrorists entering the state from Kerala and other states, he maintained that certain matters cannot be discussed in public. “Special attention has been given to coastal Karnataka region and forest areas,” he reiterated.

About the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to the state’s Davanagere district, Bommai said: “Amit Shah ji is taking part in various developmental programmes. Other Union ministers will join him during the visit. We will discuss the various state projects with them.”

He also claimed that the ruling BJP will emerge victorious in Hubballi-Dharwad, Kalburgi, and Belagavi corporation elections.

Bommai also assured that restrictions in districts and the state capital will be lifted stage by stage in accordance with improvement in the Covid situation. “Whereever, Covid infection has come down, the weekend restrictions are being lifted already,” he said.

