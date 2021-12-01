Govt Committed to Curb Cattle Theft in State – Minister K S Eshwarappa

Udupi: “The State government has brought the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Ordinance and we are committed to controlling the cattle thefts”, said minister K S Eshwarappa.

Speaking to media persons at Manipal on December 1, Minister K S Eshwarappa said, “After visiting the victims who were admitted with serious injuries while trying to stop cattle trafficking in Thirthalli Taluk.

It is sad that Cattle theft is still not under control after BJP has come to power. I was disturbed by yesterday’s Thirthalli incident. There is some anger against the police department that they are not taking strict action against cattle traffickers. Yes, I agree they also have their own family. So they show fear to act strictly against cattle traffickers. We will instil confidence in the police department. We will take stringent measures. We will not tolerate cattle theft for any reason and will take stringent and legal action against the culprits”.

BJP leader Yashpal Suvarna, Vittal Poojary and others were present during the visit.

On November 30, Two youth had suffered serious injuries while trying to stop a goods vehicle carrying cattle under the Malur police station limits of Thirthalli taluk in Shivamogga district.

Kiran and Sharat, residents of Tirthahalli, while trying to stop a goods vehicle carrying cattle met with an accident near Bejjuvalli and suffered injuries, which forced them to abandon the pursuit. The siblings were rushed to a hospital in Tirthahalli before being shifted to Manipal for treatment.

Malur police arrested two persons Naveed and Sridhar in connection with a case of alleged cattle theft.

On December 1 morning, state home minister Araga Jnanandra also visited the hospital and inquired about the health of the youths.