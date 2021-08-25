Spread the love



















Govt contemplating to upgrade forensic laboratories: Home Minister Araga Jnanendra

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Wednesday said the State government is contemplating to strengthen and upgrade Forensic Laboratories in the state as they would play a crucial role in investigation and pinning down the criminals.

After inaugurating various developmental works instituted by the KSRP wing of the state police here, the minister said “there is a proposal to upgrade all the FSLs in the state”.

He said police personnel in the state are doing a commendable job in maintaining the law and order and all possible measures will be taken to step up welfare programmes meant for them”.

On drug menace in the state, he said that “It is disheartening to see that the younger generation is falling prey to drugs and we have a great responsibility to protect them”.

‘Anti-social elements abetted by foreign forces are posing a great challenge to the peace and tranquility in the society’, he added.

