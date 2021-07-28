Spread the love



















Govt curtailing voice of oppn in Parliament over Pegasus: Rahul



New Delhi: Upping the ante against the Central government, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused it of “curtailing” the voice of opposition in Parliament and said that government has used Pegasus weapon against the people of the country.

His remarks came after a meeting of 14 opposition parties earlier in the day to chalk out a strategy to take on the government over the Pegasus tapping issue, which has snowballed into a massive political row.

The Pegasus issue has forced repeated adjournments during the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Addressing the media, Rahul Gandhi said, “The entire opposition is here… our voice is being curtailed in Parliament.”

He said that we are only asking if the Pegasus software was bought and if it was used against certain persons in India.

“The government has said no discussion… Why shouldn’t we have a discussion on the floor of the House? (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi has put a weapon (Pegasus) and is snooping on our phones,” he alleged.

Besides Rahul Gandhi, several opposition leaders from the Shiv Sena, the CPI and CPM, the Rashtriya Janata Dal, the AAP and DMK were part of the meeting.

