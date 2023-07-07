Govt Delays Appointment of Mlore University VC- Post to be Filled after State Budget

Mangaluru: The post of new Vice Chancellor of Mangalore University remains vacant since the retirement of former VC Yadapadithaya PC, in June 2023. The post has remained vacant for more than a month and there has been no development on the selection of the candidate. Meanwhile, the number of aspirants for the post has increased, with new faces adding to the race. After the retirement of former vice-chancellor K Byrappa in 2018, it took almost one year to appoint the next VC, PS Yadapadithaya.

The government has been dragging its feet on the selection of a new vice chancellor for Mangalore University. Though it was expected that the current government would speed up the process, there has been no development. delays process. Sources from the higher education department shared that the process of constituting the search committee for the selection of the VC may start only after the state budget. Budget.

As one of the aspirants for the post of VC, who is currently a faculty at MU said “Though there is a delay in the process, I am doing my background work to participate in the race. Currently, there are five aspirants, who are faculty at Mangalore University. Also, there are an equal number of candidates from other state universities, one of whom is a strong contender, a senior professor from the University of Mysore, who belongs to the faculty of arts department”.

According to MU registrar Dr Kishore Kumar CK, so far, no government notification on the selection of the VC has been released. ” Only after the notification, a search committee is formed, followed by the appointment of the chairman to the committee. The committee then processes the applications of those who applied for the post” he adds.

Like this: Like Loading...