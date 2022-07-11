Govt has IGNORED the BILLAVA COMMUNITY in Many Issues’- Pranavananda Swami

Karnataka Government, including TWO BILLAVA MINISTERS-Kota srinivas Poojary & V Sunil Kumar have IGNORED the BILLAVA COMMUNITY in Many Issues’- Arya Ediga Rashtreeya Mahamandala president and Brahmashree Narayana Guru Shakti Peeta Seer Pranavananda Swami

Mangaluru: Addressing the media persons during a press meet held at Mangaluru Press Club Arya Ediga Rashtreeya Mahamandala president and Brahmashree Narayana Guru Shakti Peeta seer Pranavananda Swami alleged that two Billava Ministers in the Karnataka cabinet — Kota Srinivas Poojari and V. Sunil Kumar, were attempting to scuttle the Billava movement.

Swami further said, ” The government had been ignoring the Billava community in many issues. Rumours are that Kota Srinivas Poojari and V Sunil Kumar have expressed their helplessness saying the Chief Minister was not listening to them, however, I had asked them to quit the Cabinet if that was the case as a matter of protest. Instead, they were attempting to scuttle our struggle. They do not have any moral right to continue in the position,”

“I had conducted a padayatra two years ago demanding “community profession was their right.” None of the ruling party members supported the padayatra then. WhenI undertook a fast unto death satyagraha recently, a few people’s representatives of North Karnataka had met him and promised to address the grievances. As they failed to keep up their words, I will be leading a dharna in front of the houses of nine such representatives from 13 July 2022”.

Swami also said, “Whenever the issues were raised, the two Ministers claim four schools were opened in the name of Narayana Guru. This is only eyewash. I have great respect towards Kora Srinivas Poojari; however, his simplicity was of no use when it comes to alleviating the pains of the community. As such, the peeta would work towards politically empowering the youth of the community. If leaders of different communities could respond to the grievances of their particular communities and get the work done by the government for the welfare of their communities, why can’t our Billava leaders? Instead, they have remained silent. Billavas with about 70 lakh population in the State were also a decisive force in the coast. It would show strength in the forthcoming elections”

Narayana Guru Vichara Vedike State president Satyajith Surathkal said State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel was silent on the textbook row. However when Bunts raised the Kayyara Kinhanna Rai issue in textbooks, he reached out to community leaders to pacify them. He was a casteist and not a Hindutva leader. Politicians have used Dalits and Backward Classes for the Hindutva struggle while dumping them when it came to giving social justice, added Satyajith.