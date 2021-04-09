Spread the love



















Govt Imposes Night Curfew from 10 pm till 5 am-Seems Like a JOKE to Many?

Government Imposes Night Curfew from 10 pm till 5 am from 10 April- 20 April-Seems Like a JOKE to Many? Just look at the people during day hours walking around or mingling in groups by not following social distancing nor wearing face masks. Our Smart government officials should know that Coronavirus does not take rest during the day and become active during the night — it’s difficult to fathom what is the logic behind this night curfew . This Night Curfew is just another way for the officials and police to make a few extra moolah. So why all these restrictions for a few hours by imposing Night Curfew. Makes no sense.

Mangaluru: If the government thinks that it does make sense to keep transmission of Covid-19 under check or within the ‘controllable limits’,with a partial restriction on mobility shall minimize crowd-gathering and keep socializing behaviour under check to some extent- it is Totally WRONG! If the government and netas think that in order to brace ourselves from Coronavirus, it could be a logical move to manage an uptick- but in reality it is really not needed. We have seen such Night Curfews in the past, and many flouted the curfew going hand-in-hand with the concerned officials and police. Similarly will be the case with the forthcoming Night Curfew, an extra source of income for the officials and police. There will be many bars and pubs open past 10 pm tomorrow, all because of the power of BRIBE!



Sources reveal that India is currently facing the second wave of pandemic. This has prompted states to reimpose strict curbs. As many as 1.31 lakh new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. A total of 780 people succumbed to the infection, highest since October 18 last year, taking the death toll to 1,67,642. India is now the fourth worst hit country in terms of active cases. But preventive measures like few hours of Night Curfew is not the solution instead strict fines for those violating the Covid-19 rules 24X7 could work wonders in bringing the acses down.

According to me, imposing night curfew is not the step that can help in controlling transmission of this deadly disease. Apart from imposing restrictions, the government should take steps towards free testing and provide adequate hospital facilities to patients. We all are aware and we all have witnessed that because of lack of facilities, Covid-19 patients stood in front of the hospital gate, and now they are staying in a queue for vaccination, waiting for their turn. The only thing that can control the transmission of Covid-19 is a good healthcare system. Curfews or restrictions are not a solution because no one knows if the person who is going for a night walk or buying grocery on weekends is not a transmitter of the virus.



The main causes behind ‘community transmission’ of Covid-19 were crowded places and people not valuing important precautions such as wearing a mask properly and social distancing norms. The government should start emphasizing these precautions at public places from dawn-to-dark on all week days when people are out to enjoy rather than imposing night curfew for a few hours. Our Smart government officials should know that Coronavirus does not take rest during the day and become active during the night — it’s difficult to fathom what is the logic behind this night curfew or tough restrictions.. On one hand, there is a total disregard for Covid-19 regulations in political events or religious ceremonies, where hundreds of people are gathered with no social distancing nor wearing face masks- and the bunch of cops present there do nothing. and on the other hand, you have these night curfews or restrictions. Total nonsense!

In fact, having night curfews would be counterproductive as you are forcing people to get things done before a certain time, causing more crowds during the daytime. If there is no curfew, at least people will have the option to go out for their groceries or other shopping needs in a less crowded time. Night curfews make no sense whatsoever. It is as senseless as burning the whole crop field to eliminate few plants injurious to the main crop instead of manually plucking out such plants. Or, as senseless as closure of a busy highway to avoid traffic jams instead of imposing stricter discipline, installing signals and ensuring perfect observation of speed limits. Or imprisoning an entire block of population instead of searching and arresting few miscreants hiding with them. Coronavirus gets transmitted by humans anytime and anywhere, causing infection. It neither sleeps nor observes holidays. Better to observe social distancing rules and make masks mandatory.

The curfew decision made by CM Yediyurappa has already messed up all the plans made by people, like wedding reception or any other grand function. Is this night curfew to stop the night fun of the young revelers who socialize at the watering holes, lounges or pubs? Probably Yes! Why even these restrictions at night time, when during the day people are happily roaming around with no face masks and no social distancing whatsoever. This is crazy and dumb. So anyways all you revelers out there don’t let these restrictions bother you, just go ahead and have a BIG time, but under Covid-19 precautions. Since the law restricts parties until 10 pm, after which continue your bash at your homes or apartments.



Team Mangalorean asked a few citizens their opinion on Night Curfew, and many said that night curfew will have a little role in controlling the rising number of COVID-19 cases. They attributed this spike to lack of adherence to mask wearing, hand hygiene and social distancing rules. They are of the view that night curfew won’t help in breaking the transmission chain but it might slow down transmission, adding that there is an urgent need to shift the focus on vaccination and ensuring that people are wearing masks, maintaining hand hygiene and social distancing norms are not flouted. Many suggested that provision to impose a hefty fine on Covid-19 rules violators must continue, which could control the spread of virus, than imposing night curfew which is useless.

Naresh Kumar, a professor at a local college said that night curfew measures can help partially but not can wholly help in controlling the rising number of cases, adding that a wider coverage of vaccination and RT-PCR tests could be critical in containing the cases. People who are at risk like those going out for work should be given a vaccine first. More focus should be given to day-time activities, especially in crowded areas like markets and enclosures such as malls and cinema halls to check if mask wearing and social distancing norms are being followed. Imposing only a night curfew of 7-8 hours won’t serve the purpose. It might slow down the transmission chain but it won’t break it. Following the Heave fines should be imposed on those who aren’t following the guidelines,”

Shirley Mathews, a diner at Lounge said “While Night Curfew is most definitely going to stop people from going out unnecessary and give a signal that they must be careful as the cases are rising, it will not be able to stop community transmission and break the chain. More focus must be on creating awareness about COVID guidelines – social distancing, wearing masks and sanitizing. Restrictions must be imposed on gatherings and people must adhere to rules, fines must be imposed on those not following COVID guidelines. Most of all our politicians should also follow the rules. Implementation of Covid-appropriate behaviour and avoiding crowded places will only give a result”



