Govt issues draft rules on display of fitness certificate, registration mark on vehicles

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a draft rule mandating the vehicles to display their fitness certificate and registration mark.

According to the draft rule, the vehicle owners will have to display the fitness certificate and the validity of the registration mark in a prescribed manner on the vehicles. As per the rules, the fitness certificate should be displayed in the ‘DD-MM-YYYY’ format.

For heavy and medium goods or passenger vehicles, and light motor vehicles, the certificate has to be displayed on the upper edge of the left side of the wind screen.

Similarly, for auto-rickshaw, e-rickshaw, e-cart, and quadricycle, it has to be displayed on the upper edge of the left side of the wind screen, if fitted. In case of Motor cycle, it has to be exhibited on the conspicuous part of the vehicle.

As per the rule, the vehicles will have to display the information in yellow colour on blue background in ‘Type Arial Bold’ script.