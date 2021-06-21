Spread the love



















Govt. Issues relaxation on lockdown Restrictions in Udupi and Five other Districts

Udupi: The State government on June 21 issued revised circular relaxing lockdown norms in six more districts.

In a revised circular N Manjunath Prasad Principal Secretary to Government Revenue Department (DM) and Member, Secretary State Executive Committee ordered that, in continuation of the orders dated June 19 and 20, and in the exercise of powers conferred under Section 24 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the Chairman, State Executive Committee, after considering the weekly moving average positivity rate of districts as on June 20, and also taking into account the consistent declining trend of the rate of positivity in certain districts, including Udupi, Bengaluru Rural, Shivamogga, Ballari, Chitradurga and Vijayapura districts under Category I districts. Consequently, all additional activities permitted for Category I districts until 5 am July 5, will be applicable for the aforementioned districts.

The Karnataka government on Saturday, June 19, announced partial relaxation of the COVID-19 induced lockdown restrictions in 16 districts from June 21 to July 5, in view of the positivity rate falling below five per cent.

