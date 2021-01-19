Spread the love



















Govt of Karnataka, President Minority Commission Abdul Azeem Visits Bishop

Govt of Karnataka, President Minority Commission Abdul Azeem Visits Bishop Rev Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, and during interaction has assured to speed up enquiry of Pezar Hill ablaze issue



Mangaluru: The president of Karnataka State Minority Commission, Abdul Azeem visited Most Rev Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, the Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Mangalore on 19 January 2021 at Bishop House. He in his interaction with the Bishop assured to avail all the facilities to Christian community from the Minority Commission department. He said that he would follow up the issue of miscreants setting fire to plants at Pezar Hill of Pezar Church of Mangalore diocese near Kalavaru.

The Bishop submitted the application through the minority commission to provide post matriculation government hostels to Christian students and urged the members of the commission to follow up the same. The Catholic Sabha President Stany Lobo submitted the memorandum to the Minority Commission department to provide all the schemes which are due to Christian community.

Msgr Maxim L Noronha, Vicar General, Fr Victor Vijay Lobo and Roy Castelino the PROs of the Diocese of Mangalore, Catholic Sabha Mangalore Pradesh (R) officials; Stany Lobo (President), Alphonse Fernandes (Secretary), Deepak D Souza (Joint Secretary), Ms Melreeda Rodrigues (Treasurer,) and David D Souza (PRO) were present.