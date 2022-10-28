Govt Officials help State Home inmate Girl tie the knot with Davanagere Groom

Udupi: A Girl who grew up in a State home in Udupi, tied the knot with the blessings and efforts of the women’s development and child welfare department on October 28.

Due to family issues, the bride Jayashree joined the state remand home four years ago. After joining the State home, she joined stitching and other skill development training courses. Recently she got a proposal from Davanagere. The State home officials gathered all the information about the bridegroom Mallesh and then kept the report before the deputy commissioner.

On October 28, the marriage ceremony of Jayshree and Mallesh was held at the State Home under the presence of Udupi MLA Raghupathi Bhat and Deputy commissioner Kurma Rao M, former national women commission member Shyamla Kundar and others.

Speaking to the Media persons State home in-charge Veena Vivekananda said, “Jayshree joined our organisation due to her family problems. She was very active in skill development. Recently we got a proposal for Jayashree. The Groom Mallesh is a native of Davanagere. Our officials visited Mallesh’s house and met his family. After collecting all the necessary information about the groom and fixed their marriage. The department had earlier too facilitated such marriages, and this is the 23rd Marriage conducted here”.

